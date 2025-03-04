Mexico Says Fyre Fest 2 ‘Does Not Exist’ After Tickets Go On Sale

Though Fyre Festival 2 was announced just about a week ago, the festival may already be running into some issues as the local government has put out a denial statement that a permit has even been requested for the supposed concert event.

In speaking with The Guardian, Isla Mujeres tourism directorate Edgar Gasca commented, "We have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or any company about it. For us, this is an event that does not exist."

Why Fyre Festival 2's Lack of Recognition Raises Red Flags

The initial Fyre Festival became the stuff of meme legend and e legal nightmare for organizer Billy McFarland.

Marketed as a "luxury music festival," the original Fyre Festival promised an upscale experience on an island in the Bahamas on April 28-30 and May 5-7, 2017. Promotion leading up to the festival relied heavily on social media influencers and models sell tickets.

Prices for the festival ranged anywhere from $500 all the way up to a $12,000 option that included airfare and a luxury tent. The billed lineup included Blink-182, Major Lazer, Migos and others who never played.

The festival turned into a disaster thanks to no music, heavy rain, promised experiences never happening and a social media post showing a cheese sandwich.

The following months saw multiple lawsuits brought against Fyre Festival organizers Billy McFarland and Ja Rule. Both Netflix and Hulu released popular documentaries showing planning and failed execution of the event.

McFarland was granted an early release from federal prison in 2022 after previously pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud. Later that year, McFarland began dropping clues about his next venture before announcing his intent to stage a second Fyre Festival. Then, in late February of this year, dates were announced for Fyre Fest 2 supposedly taking place the weekend of May 30 through June 2 on Isla Mujeres near Cancun, Mexico. Along with the announcement, tickets for the event were put on sale through a festival website.

What Local Government and Tourism Has Said About Fyre Fest 2

Apparently the news of Fyre Fest 2 came as a surprise to Gasca and other officials who learned of the newly announced event while attending a tourism fair in Bogota, Colombia.

According to The Guardian, Gasca said that he had spoken with the minister for tourism in Quintana Roo and also reached out to hotels that Fyre Festival had listed on their website and learned that neither had been contacted about the festival.

Meanwhile, Atenea Gómez Ricalde, the municipal president of Isla Mujeres, claimed to have no other knowledge about the event other than what had been shared online by organizers. “People are trying to use the peace and tranquillity we have created here for their own benefit,” she added during a public meeting.

“The organizers didn’t even bother to approach the authorities,” said Gasca. “It’s very strange, because any manager knows that if you’re going to hold an event, let alone a massive event, you need municipal authorization."

He then added, “I think they thought they would just announce it and see if it got traction, then ask for the permits halfway down the path. It’s a bit of a naive way to think.”

“This festival is not going to happen. There are red flags all over the place," commented Garza, who then cited that the festival website offers coordinates for the event that will take you to the ocean in between Cancun and Isla Mujeres when entered into Google Maps.

About the Local Government Statement

Shortly after Fyre Festival 2 was announced, the local government of Isla Mujeres issued a public statement through their social media that reads:

Due to the information circulating in the media regarding the event 'Fyre Festival II,' the General Directorate of Tourism of Isla Mujeres informs that no person or company has requested permits from this office or other Municipal Government departments for said event. For more information about tourism-related events, we invite you to consult our office communications channels.

What Fyre Festival 2 Officials Have Since Stated

With local government and tourism raising concerns over the festival's validity, the organizers of Fyre Festival 2 issued their own statement to The Guardian. In it, they claim to currently be in contact with local authorities and have stated that the festival will move forward as planned.

“We’re producing a highly exclusive, boutique and sustainable experience for FYRE Festival 2, set for May 30 - June 2, 2025,” said Fyre Fest 2 producers Lostnights in their statement to The Guardian “Fyre Festival 2 has secured top-tier private venues and hotels in partnership with our local allies who have established communications with the corresponding authorities to ensure full compliance and flawless execution.”

Meanwhile, UNIK Travel, who are also involved with the festival, added, “As a group, we have established contact with the municipal and state authorities to establish the certainty of a healthy event, and thus, obtained the respective official announces [sic] and collaborations that guarantee total compliance, support the local community, and offer responsibly a boutique event that raises the prestige and long-term value of the destination.”