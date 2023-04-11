Festival Fraudster Billy McFarland Says Fyre Fest II Is Finally Happening

Convicted concert promoter Billy McFarland, who spent time behind bars for his role in 2017's ill-fated Fyre Festival, now says Fyre Festival II is "finally happening."

Does McFarland feel free to poke the music festival bear again after he was granted early release from federal prison last year?

The con artist served his sentence for his scheme to dupe investors about the fraudulent Fyre Fest luxury musical festival in the Bahamas, which was originally founded by McFarland and hip-hop artist Ja Rule.

By the end of 2022, McFarland was dropping clues about his future plans. As of this week, it looks like a new Fyre Fest era may be upon us, according to the promoter's own Twitter.

"Fyre Festival II is finally happening," McFarland tweeted on Sunday (April 9). "Tell me why you should be invited."

What Happened at Fyre Fest 2017?

McFarland famously organized the 2017 Fyre Festival in the Bahamas that quickly fell apart as artists for the event began dropping out in the week before it was to take place. Though attendees made their way to the island to attend the upscale festival, the Fyre Fest concerts never even got off the ground at all.

In the end, the non-festivities amounted only to the now-infamous photo of a cheese sandwich presented to attendees in place of the "authentic island cuisine" they were promised. Some attendees were left stranded. The disastrous nature of the fest was detailed in Netflix's 2019 documentary FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.

McFarland was sentenced to six years in federal prison after he plead guilty to charges of wire fraud. He was released after four.

