In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from March 12, 2018:

- Kid Rock will enter the WWE 2018 Hall of Fame class as a celebrity inductee. The rocker will be inducted April 6 in New Orleans during Wrestlemania 34, going into the WWE Hall alongside such wrestling greats as Goldberg, the Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, Hillbilly Jim and Warrior Award recipient Jarrius "J.J." Robertson. Several of Rock's songs have been WWE themes. For more info on the event, click here.

- Congrats to Greta Van Fleet. With "Safari Song" hitting No. 1 at Active Rock radio, they've become the first act in 15 years to have consecutive songs hit No. 1 off their debut recording (an EP no less). The band is currently in the studio working on music for the full-length debut album. Greta Van Fleet will return to the road shortly, kicking off a European trek March 20 in the Netherlands.

- One of 2017's best live bands, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, are releasing a live album. Live at Brixton Academy has just been released, taken from their Dec. 8 show at the London venue last year. The band shared a new video for "I Hate You" that can be viewed here. During the show, they played both of their studio albums in their entirety. Digital links for the disc can be found here and you can get physical bundles at this location.

- Bad Wolves, who are currently hitting with their cover of The Cranberries' "Zombie," have wrapped up recording for their new album. The disc will be titled Disobey, and it's on schedule for a May 18 street date via Eleven Seven Music.

- Gerard Way has revealed in a new posting that he's started work on new music. The vocalist says it's too early in the process to determine if it will be a solo record, a new band or material for his Netflix Umbrella Academy series, but he has started weekly writing sessions.

- To honor his late friend, actor Anton Yelchin, Marilyn Manson posted a heartfelt birthday greeting on Twitter. "I miss and wish I could be spending Anton Yelchin’s birthday together with him today. A- You will always be remembered. And I’ll miss you brother. I know you would have hated this twitter message. But it is making you laugh somewhere, you genius. M," stated the rocker.

- Fyre Festival promoter Billy McFarland has been ordered to repay $26 million after admitting to stealing from investors in the failed event. The judgment was handed down Friday (March 9) in a Manhattan Federal Court. McFarland pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud in connection to the festival, which was initially set to feature such acts as Blink-182 and Major Lazer. McFarland will be sentenced for his infractions on June 21.

- Drummers and drum lovers, we know that Tool are starting their recording sessions with drummer Danny Carey. The musician has been kind enough to share a photo of his drum set up ahead of tracking. Get a closer look here.