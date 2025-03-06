Billy McFarland Responds After Mexico Says Fyre Fest 2 ‘Does Not Exist’

Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland has issued a public statement after claims by Mexican officials this week that they had not been contacted about staging the recently announced event.

In his video posting on Instagram, McFarland claimed that the second Fyre Festival is indeed "real," and he addressed several of the concerns that have been brought up including the fact that there's a partner team behind putting on the event, there there are arranged accommodations and that there is talent already on board.

What Mexican Officials Recently Said About Fyre Fest 2

Earlier this week, The Guardian published an article in which they spoke with Isla Mujeres tourism directorate Edgar Gasca, who claimed, "We have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or any company about it. For us, this is an event that does not exist."

Among Gasca's claims, he stated that he had spoken with the minister for tourism in Quintana Roo and also reached out to hotels that Fyre Festival had listed on their website and learned that neither had been contacted about the festival.

He then added, “I think they thought they would just announce it and see if it got traction, then ask for the permits halfway down the path. It’s a bit of a naive way to think.”

“This festival is not going to happen. There are red flags all over the place," commented Garza, who then cited that the festival website offers coordinates for the event that will take you to the ocean in between Cancun and Isla Mujeres when entered into Google Maps.

In addition, the local government of Isla Mujeres issued a public statement through their social media that no person or company had requested permits for the festival or any other Municipal Government departments.

This comes after the events of the initial Fyre Festival. The concert never even got off the ground at all. In the end, the non-festivities amounted only to the now-infamous photo of a cheese sandwich presented to attendees in place of the "authentic island cuisine experience" they were promised. Some attendees were left stranded on the islands. After the event, multiple lawsuits were filed.



What Fyre Fest 2 Officials + Billy McFarland Have Said

The Guardian article came with a rebuttal to the Mexican officials claiming to have no knowledge of the event. “We’re producing a highly exclusive, boutique and sustainable experience for FYRE Festival 2, set for May 30 - June 2, 2025,” said Fyre Fest 2 producers Lostnights in their statement to The Guardian “Fyre Festival 2 has secured top-tier private venues and hotels in partnership with our local allies who have established communications with the corresponding authorities to ensure full compliance and flawless execution.”

As for McFarland, he provided a point-by-point video response through both his own and the festival's Instagram accounts.

He started by suggesting that after his interview about Fyre 2 on The Today Show last week, he's seen his comments "shared, retold, twisted and covered by journalists from all over the world," so he decided to address all the questions directly.

"First, Fyre 2 is real," stated McFarland right up front.

"Second, we have incredible partners leading the festival. They're in charge of all the logistics, productions and operations. This includes an incredible production team in Mexico who does not F around. There is no way they would ever take on a fake festival," he added, while discussing that there is more than just him involved in the event.

"Three, we have accommodations. Naturally, this is a huge point of emphasis given the issues surrounding Fyre 1. Our accommodations include contracts with a number of villas, yachts and hotels," he added.

"It also includes two hotels that were contacted by the media and in response gave misleading statements saying they've never heard of Fyre and they aren't working with us. After hearing this, I asked my team to terminate those contracts and to focus on the hotels and other partners that are eager to work with and support Fyre," revealed the Fyre founder referring to the report from Mexican officials stating that hotels listed were unaware of the festival.

"Four, we have talent. Artists, athletes and other performers are on board and scheduled for Fyre 2," he continued.

As for his own past that included spending a jail sentence after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud related to the first Fyre Festival, McFarland assured, "Five, restitution is being paid. Since being released 30 months ago, I've made 40 payments to restitution. I've also made it my mission to do more than [is] legally required. Part of this has been giving a large percentage of Fyre 2's budget and profits directly to restitution."

Looking to further inspire confidence about the upcoming event, he continued, "Six, my partners and I have remained in communication with local and state government to ensure full compliance and a successful event that benefits the local economy, shares the beauty of the Mexican Caribbean with the world and helps make right for all the wrongs."

He then concluded, "Seven, Fyre 2 is moving forward and we are moving forward with full integrity. From now on, updates will come directly from me. I look forward to continuing to work with my great partners to bring the vision of Fyre to life and to help make right for all the wrongs. If anybody wants to join us and help us make history and help show the truth and the vision of the intentions, please DM me. I'm here day and night. Thank you very much and I look very forward to sharing this with the world."

About Fyre Festival 2

Fyre Festival 2 is currently on track to take place between May 30 and June 2 this year. McFarland has stated that the new festival would take place in Isla Mujeres.

A total of 2,000 tickets will be sold ranging in price from $1,400 to $1.1 million. The festival is expected to feature a mix of electronic, hip hop, pop and rock acts, as well as professional athletes providing demonstrations. However, at press time, the names of who will be appearing are being kept under wraps.

You can learn more about Fyre Festival 2 and purchase tickets through the event's website.