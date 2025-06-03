Fyre Festival Has Pivoted Again With 2025 Island Pop-Up Event

Fyre Festival's long, strange journey will continue later this year as the festival will pivot to a pop-up Caribbean Island adventure week as the brand spins off into new opportunities.

Billy McFarland attempted to put on a second Fyre Festival earlier this year, but plans fell through and eventually the decision was made to sell some of Fyre's IP and take Fyre Festival in a different direction. Initially, TruBlue streaming service co-founder Shawn Rech bought in with plans to launch a Fyre Festival streaming service. Now comes another Fyre-branded event scheduled for September that will send people to an island in the Caribbean for what appears to be a luxurious week at a beachfront hotel.

What Is the Fyre Coral View Pop-Up?

Set for the week of Sept. 3-10, 2025, the Fyre Coral View Pop-Up is promising "a weeklong escape blending adventure, spontaneity and paradise." It's set to take place at Utila in the Bay Islands of Honduras.

According to the Fyre Hotels website, the small beach resort had seen that Fyre was putting their IP up for sale and decided to use the brand to bring attention to their location and luxuries.

"This isn’t your typical vacation. No cookie-cutter itineraries. No massive cruise docks or tourist traps. This is raw, organic, and unforgettable—exactly what FYRE was always meant to be," state organizers. "FYRE Coral View Pop-Up is an experience built for adventurers, creators, and the curious. We’ve found an untapped corner of the Caribbean to bring a group together for an adventurous travel experience."

They add, "We’re not chasing luxury. We’re chasing stories. Our trip is about deep dives, street food, late night bonfires, and waking up to something unexpected. This location is the essence of beauty, energy, and potential for adventure. Come with us. Sleep under the stars, dive into new cultures, and leave with new friends that will last a lifetime. This is FYRE—reborn in the Caribbean, for an unforgettable week."

What's Included With the Fyre Coral View Pop-Up?

According to the website, those planning to attend will have a private room at their beachfront hotel with a daily chef-prepared breakfast. Optional lunch and dinner packages are also available.

Among the activities are day boat excursions and guided snorkeling, guided hikes across the island, beach fitness sessions, kayaking, beach volleyball and nightly entertainment with beach bonfire parties.

Among the other highlights of your stay are airport transfers from Roatan, special Fyre guest merch and exclusive surprise moments, nearby shopping, restaurants and beach bars and a private dock for boat days and sunset cruises.

There are also "add-on" options where you can add scuba (single tank or discovery classes), pickleball matches, ATV tours across the island and deep sea fishing expeditions. You can book your excursion now through the Fyre Hotels website.

Fyre Festival's History

The original Fyre Festival in 2017 became the stuff of festival disaster legend. After being teased by social media influences and models, the booked bands started backing out in the days leading up to the event. Promised concerts never happened, those who did travel to the event received inadequate accommodations, subpar catering and witnessed a lack of infrastructure. And one of the lasting images of the festival's failure was that of a cheese sandwich that was shared by one attendee on social media.

McFarland later faced “lawsuits and criminal charges” due to the disastrous results of the first festival that led to his eventually serving jail time for fraud. He was eventually granted an early release from prison.

Upon his release from jail, McFarland pursued the idea of a second Fyre Festival, hoping to change the narrative after the initial festival yielded a couple of documentaries detailing its overall failure.

But in both Isla Mujeras and later Playa Del Carmen, local official denied knowledge of Fyre Fest 2 being on the books despite McFarland's insistence that they had been working to ensure contracts for the event. He even shared permits and documents through social media as a show of transparency.

Another issue that plagued the second festival was McFarland's generalities of the experiences attendees would be enjoying rather than announcing a lineup of those on board to appear and take part. At one point he teased "DJs, rappers, reggae artists, pop stars, but also athletes, divers, models, pilots and creators" but there was no official lineup announcement ever revealed.

Ticket packages for the 2025 Fyre Fest 2 experience were going for $1,400 (for one person, not including accommodations or travel) up to $1.1 million. The most expensive package, dubbed the "Prometheus God of Fyre" package, included complimentary accommodations and private air charter for a party of eight people.

In announcing the decision to sell off the Fyre Fest branding, McFarland offered that it was clear that he needed to step back in order for Fyre to move forward.