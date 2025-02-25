One of the most notorious moments in music festival history could be brought back to reality eight years after its attendees were left stranded. According to multiple sources, details are starting to emerge regarding Fyre Festival 2, officially scheduled for later this year.

Dates, a location and even a ticketing partner have come to light.

What Happened At The First Fyre Festival?

Marketed as a "luxury music festival," the original Fyre Festival promised an upscale experience on an island in the Bahamas on April 28-30 and May 5-7, 2017. Promotion leading up to the festival relied heavily on social media influencers and models sell tickets.

Prices for the festival ranged anywhere from $500 all the way up to a $12,000 option that included airfare and a luxury tent. The billed lineup included Blink-182, Major Lazer, Migos and others who never played.

The festival turned into a disaster thanks to no music, heavy rain, promised experiences never happening and a social media post showing a cheese sandwich.

The following months saw multiple lawsuits brought against Fyre Festival organizers Billy McFarland and Ja Rule. Both Netflix and Hulu released popular documentaries showing planning and failed execution of the event.

When Is Fyre Festival 2?

Despite the failures of the first Fyre Festival, it now appears the pieces are starting to come together for a second installment. Billboard reports McFarland's Fyre Festival 2 is set for May 30 through June 2 on Isla Mujeres near Cancun, Mexico.

This week, the festival took another step toward becoming a reality this week by announcing a ticketing partnership has been established between festival organizers and Austin-based ticketing website soldout.com.

"Don't miss Fyre Festival 2, the ultimate music and culture experience from May 30th to June 2nd. With exclusive ticket packages including Prometheus, Phoeniz, Fuego and Ignite," the website posted on Monday.

McFarland is already doing his best to assure music fans that the festival is indeed real.

"I'm sure many people think I'm crazy for doing this again. But I feel I'd be crazy not to do it again," he said in a statement shared to the Fyre Festival Instagram on Monday.

McFarland says that he is working with a new team and that "amazing plans" are in place for Fyre 2.

How Much Are Fyre Festival 2 Tickets?

This time out, Fyre Festival 2 is being marketed as an "exclusive festival" with only 2000 tickets being sold. Music acts have yet to be announced.

Ticket prices start at $1,400 for the Ignite level which only includes access to the festival grounds with options to add-on additional accommodations and activities.

If you're looking to enhance your Fyre Festival experience, there also is a $25,000 option that includes artists passes, backstage access and hotel accommodations.

But let's say you want to float up to the festival in your yacht and you have nowhere to park it. Thankfully, Fyre Festival has an option for you.

According to Billboard, there is a $1 million package being sold to the festival for eight people that include "luxury villas," a place to dock your yacht, a private jet to Cancun and more.