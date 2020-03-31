Gary Holt Beat Coronavirus Before Test Results Even Came Back

Gary Holt's coronavirus test results are finally in and there's good news and bad news. The bad news is that he has indeed tested positive for COVID-19. The good news? The Slayer and Exodus guitarist has made a full recovery.

On March 18, Holt shared the news that he was "suffering from all the symptoms" of the coronavirus upon returning from Europe on the "Bay Strikes Back" tour featuring Exodus, Testament and Death Angel. Two days later, he and his wife, Lisa, were tested and were told it would be between seven and 10 days before the results of the test came back.

Now, 11 days later, the results arrived, which Holt shared a screenshot of in an Instagram post, which has since been deleted. Below is a screenshot of Holt's post.

Fortunately, Lisa did not test positive for COVID-19.

Looking forward to a return to being able to go out in public for necessities, Holt said, "It’s been long enough since my symptoms that I am officially in the clear to do the only things I’m allowed, like buy my own groceries! I feel great, made it through the tougher moments, and my health feels 100 percent normal. Thanks to everyone who had wished us well."

With his health back, Holt will place his focus on new music as he exclaimed, "Now it’s time to start working on some new Exodus riffs while I’m still basically stuck in my house!"

Instagram: Gary Holt

The coronavirus has taken its toll on other members of the "Bay Strikes Back" tour. Testament's Chuck Billy is feeling well despite testing positive for COVID-19 and members of the band's road crew have also contracted the disease caused by the coronavirus.