Slayer and Exodus guitarist Gary Holt believes he has the coronavirus and is currently self-quarantining at home with his wife Lisa, "suffering from all the symptoms" of the virus that has shut down much of the world.

In a post on Instagram (post below), Holt uploaded photos of his granddaughters, whom he will be unable to see while he aims to recover, and explained the situation. "So I’ve been locked away with @lisaholt777, suffering from all the symptoms of Corona," he wrote, before tossing out a cheap pun about cheap swill, "without the beer!"

Describing the symptoms he's currently experiencing, the thrash shredder explained, "Mildly sick, better today after repeatedly waking up soaked in sweat last night. Self monitoring with my better half, and unfortunately, won’t be able to visit my grandkids until I’m symptom free for seven days. Ugh. Movie time, binge watching TV, and waiting this out!"

Holt has not mentioned if he will be receiving an official test to confirm he has the coronavirus or if he has already consulted with a doctor and mapped out the appropriate plan of action.

Regardless, health officials and the White House have recommended that anyone displaying symptoms of the coronavirus first consult a physician through a tele-health appointment before venturing into public health service buildings such as walk-in clinics, general medical practitioners' offices or emergency rooms, which can put others at risk.

Most displaying symptoms are mandated to self-quarantine until no longer symptomatic for a specific period of time while others require hospitalization and more urgent treatment.

The World Health Organization's website states, "Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death."

Head here for a list of best practices against limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

We're hoping for a safe and speedy recovery for Gary Holt and that Lisa remains safe as well as the world continues to rally together to combat this pandemic.