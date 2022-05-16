It finally happened. Rush legends Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson took in Primus' A Farewell to Kings tribute show during a Friday stop (May 13) at Toronto's Massey Hall. Primus had first announced their special tour plan prior to the pandemic and are now finally able to make the rounds and complete their vision, and on Friday, their muses were in attendance.

So what did Geddy Lee have to say about the show? The Rush singer-bassist shared a backstage photo of himself and Lifeson with the band, and stated, "On Friday night we had the joyful experience of reuniting with our grand pals from Primus… Les, Ler, Herb and their gang… We sat side stage as they immaculately worked through a cool selection of classic Primus tunes which brought back fond memories of our touring together back in the early 90’s and then we were treated to the weird and wonderful experience of watching them perform our music: A Farewell to Kings in it’s entirety."

The singer then added, "Totally nailed it! They did us proud and we thank them deeply for the tribute and the lasting friendship." In addition, the backstage photo was accompanied by a setlist and doodle drawing shared as well. Plus Primus posted their own backstage photo, as can be seen below.

During a recent chat with the Nashville Tennessean, Les Claypool shared how A Farewell to Kings became the chosen album for the tour. "We always joked that we were going to play Hemispheres in its entirety. And then it was, like, 'Well, maybe we should do something like that.' 2112 seemed a little too obvious. Moving Pictures seemed a little too obvious. So, A Farewell To Kings seemed like the right choice."

A Farewell to Kings was Rush's fifth studio album, peaking at No. 33 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It yielded one of the band's first hits in "Closer to the Heart," and also featured the standouts "Cinderella Man" and the epic "Cygnus X-1."

Speaking about his approach, Claypool added that it's something that he's taken very seriously, knowing how detail-oriented Rush fans can be. "Rush fans are very scrutinizing. They'll tell you, we were one of the only bands accepted by the Rush crowd back in the day when we were touring with them," said the singer. "That being said, it's very precious to a lot of people. We're taking it very seriously. I'll tell you, we've never rehearsed as a band this much in our lives as we did for this Rush thing. We're doing it as close as we possibly can to the way they would do it."

While saluting Rush is part of the nightly equation, Primus have also been playing some of their own material during these slate of dates. The setlist for the Friday show that Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson caught can be viewed below.

Primus are currently still in the midst of the tour with dates in Montreal, Quebec City, Albany, Port Chester, Montclair and Huntington all scheduled this week. Black Mountain are providing support on the run. Dates and ticketing info can be found here.

Primus Toronto, Massey Hall A Farewell to Kings Tour Setlist - May 13, 2022

Set 1:

Those Damned Blue-Collar Tweekers

Too Many Puppies

Sgt. Baker

Groundhog's Day

Conspiranoia

Seas of Cheese

Mr. Krinkle

Welcome to This World

My Name Is Mud

Jerry Was a Race Car Driver

Set 2

A Farewell to Kings

Xanadu

Closer to the Heart

Cinderella Man

Madrigal

Cygnus X-1

Encore

Follow the Fool

Wynona's Big Brown Beaver