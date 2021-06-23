Geezer Butler Preps ‘Manipulations of the Mind’ Solo Box Set

Black Sabbath bass legend Geezer Butler is ready to turn the focus on his solo career, compiling his works into a new box set titled Manipulations of the Mind - The Complete Collection. The four-CD set is due July 30.

Included in the collection are his three solo albums - Plastic Planet, Black Science and Ohmwork, as well as a bonus fourth CD filled with "rare material" including unreleased demos, studio outtakes, single edits and three live tracks captured at the Majestic Theatre, Detroit, Michigan in February 1996, alongside the song "Beach Skeleton," only previously heard on the Japanese edition of Black Science.

There will also be an additional standalone collection set The Very Best of Geezer Butler arriving on the same day, featuring 17 tracks from Butler's solo releases.

Though all solo albums, Butler used a variety of monikers upon each record's release. Plastic Planet was issued in 1995 under the moniker G/Z/R with a band that consisted of Fear Factory's Burton C. Bell on vocals, Pedro Howse on guitar and Deen Castronovo on drums.

Black Science would follow two years later in 1997, this time released as Geezer. Howse and Castronovo returned, but Clark Brown handled vocals for Butler's second set.

It would be eight years before Ohmwork gave fans their third release from Butler in 2005, this time using the GZR band title. Butler and Howse returned with Clark Brown still on vocals, but Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith manned the kit for the bassist's third solo release.

As stated, Butler's Manipulations of the Mind box set is due July 30. You can check out the track listing below and place your orders at this location.

Geezer Butler, Manipulations of the Mind - The Complete Collection track listing:

CD1 – Plastic Planet

01. Catatonic Eclipse

02. Drive Boy, Shooting

03. Giving Up The Ghost

04. Plastic Planet

05. The Invisible

06. Séance Fiction

07. House of Clouds

08. Detective 27

09. X13

10. Sci-Clone

11. Cycle of Sixty

CD2 - Black Science

01. Man in a Suitcase

02. Box of Six

03. Mysterons

04. Justified

05. Department S

06. Area Code 51

07. Has To Be

08. Number 5

09. Among the Cybermen

10. Unspeakable Elvis

11. Xodiak

12. Northern Wisdom

13. Trinity Road

CD3 - Ohmwork

01. Misfit

02. Pardon My Depression

03. Prisoner 103

04. I Believe

05. Aural Sects

06. Pseudocide

07. Pull the String

08. Alone

09. Dogs of Whore

10. Don't You Know

CD4 - Bonus

01. Pseudocide (No Intro)

02. Prisoner 103 (Demo)

03. The Invisible (Instrumental)

04. Area Code 51 (Demo)

05. Cycle of Sixty (Radio Mix)

06. X13 (Radio Mix)

07. Northern Wisdom (Demo)

08. Beach Skeleton (Japanese Version)

09. Pardon My Depression (Alt Take)

10. Misfit (Rough Mix)

11. I Believe (Demo)

12. Four Feathers Fall (Demo)

13. Drive Boy, Shooting (Live)

14. Detective 27 (Live)

15. House of Clouds (Live)

Geezer Butler, The Very Best Of Geezer Butler track listing:

01. Drive Boy, Shooting

02. Man in a Suitcase

03. Misfit

04. The Invisible

05. Box of Six

06. Pardon My Depression

07. House of Cards

08. Mysterons

09. Aural Sects

10. Detective 27

11. Number 5

12. I Believe

13. Catatonic Eclipse

14. Among the Cybermen

15. Prisoner 103

16. Plastic Planet

17. Area Code 51