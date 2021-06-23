Geezer Butler Preps ‘Manipulations of the Mind’ Solo Box Set
Black Sabbath bass legend Geezer Butler is ready to turn the focus on his solo career, compiling his works into a new box set titled Manipulations of the Mind - The Complete Collection. The four-CD set is due July 30.
Included in the collection are his three solo albums - Plastic Planet, Black Science and Ohmwork, as well as a bonus fourth CD filled with "rare material" including unreleased demos, studio outtakes, single edits and three live tracks captured at the Majestic Theatre, Detroit, Michigan in February 1996, alongside the song "Beach Skeleton," only previously heard on the Japanese edition of Black Science.
There will also be an additional standalone collection set The Very Best of Geezer Butler arriving on the same day, featuring 17 tracks from Butler's solo releases.
Though all solo albums, Butler used a variety of monikers upon each record's release. Plastic Planet was issued in 1995 under the moniker G/Z/R with a band that consisted of Fear Factory's Burton C. Bell on vocals, Pedro Howse on guitar and Deen Castronovo on drums.
Black Science would follow two years later in 1997, this time released as Geezer. Howse and Castronovo returned, but Clark Brown handled vocals for Butler's second set.
It would be eight years before Ohmwork gave fans their third release from Butler in 2005, this time using the GZR band title. Butler and Howse returned with Clark Brown still on vocals, but Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith manned the kit for the bassist's third solo release.
As stated, Butler's Manipulations of the Mind box set is due July 30. You can check out the track listing below and place your orders at this location.
Geezer Butler, Manipulations of the Mind - The Complete Collection track listing:
CD1 – Plastic Planet
01. Catatonic Eclipse
02. Drive Boy, Shooting
03. Giving Up The Ghost
04. Plastic Planet
05. The Invisible
06. Séance Fiction
07. House of Clouds
08. Detective 27
09. X13
10. Sci-Clone
11. Cycle of Sixty
CD2 - Black Science
01. Man in a Suitcase
02. Box of Six
03. Mysterons
04. Justified
05. Department S
06. Area Code 51
07. Has To Be
08. Number 5
09. Among the Cybermen
10. Unspeakable Elvis
11. Xodiak
12. Northern Wisdom
13. Trinity Road
CD3 - Ohmwork
01. Misfit
02. Pardon My Depression
03. Prisoner 103
04. I Believe
05. Aural Sects
06. Pseudocide
07. Pull the String
08. Alone
09. Dogs of Whore
10. Don't You Know
CD4 - Bonus
01. Pseudocide (No Intro)
02. Prisoner 103 (Demo)
03. The Invisible (Instrumental)
04. Area Code 51 (Demo)
05. Cycle of Sixty (Radio Mix)
06. X13 (Radio Mix)
07. Northern Wisdom (Demo)
08. Beach Skeleton (Japanese Version)
09. Pardon My Depression (Alt Take)
10. Misfit (Rough Mix)
11. I Believe (Demo)
12. Four Feathers Fall (Demo)
13. Drive Boy, Shooting (Live)
14. Detective 27 (Live)
15. House of Clouds (Live)
Geezer Butler, The Very Best Of Geezer Butler track listing:
01. Drive Boy, Shooting
02. Man in a Suitcase
03. Misfit
04. The Invisible
05. Box of Six
06. Pardon My Depression
07. House of Cards
08. Mysterons
09. Aural Sects
10. Detective 27
11. Number 5
12. I Believe
13. Catatonic Eclipse
14. Among the Cybermen
15. Prisoner 103
16. Plastic Planet
17. Area Code 51