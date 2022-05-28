Gene Simmons – KISS Are Retiring Out of Self-Respect + Love for Their Fans

KISS have been around for nearly five decades now, and they're currently in the midst of their final tour. While Gene Simmons has admitted that he's going to be very emotional during their last show, he assured that the band is retiring out of self-respect and love for their fans.

"The reason for stopping touring is because of pride and self-respect and a love and admiration for the fans. The last thing you wanna be is to be a world-champion boxer and stay in the ring too long. It's only a matter of time until your legs are not gonna be able to hold you up, and you're gonna lose," Simmons explained to Full Metal Jackie during an episode of KLOS' Whiplash.

"We've also seen boxers who've stayed in the ring too long and bands who continue touring too long. And they forget lyrics and you can see the deep wrinkles in their faces," he continued. "I mean, it's just the nature of life as we know it on earth. So we're doing the right thing. We're gonna quit while we're on top, do the best we can, and it'll be sad, but it's also gonna be happy. On the last show we ever do as a touring band, I'll be crying like a 12-year-old kid whose foot you're stepping on."

Although it's going to be sad for the members of KISS to say goodbye to their touring lives, Simmons sees it as the start of a new chapter in his life — albeit an incredibly different chapter, as he'll no longer be strutting onstage in face makeup and high-heeled boots.

After a successful headlining performance last weekend at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona, Florida, the rock legends have a plethora of concerts booked for Europe and Australia over the summer. Then, in the fall, they'll return to North America for a few more festivals — and that's all they have officially listed as of now. However, the rockers plan to reschedule their Las Vegas residency at some point, which had been canceled late last year.

"With all due respect to all the other artists who are terrific, and who are great and iconic, we'd rather wait for the traffic to die down and bring the best show on Earth, period," Simmons explained of their decision to postpone the dates.

So, KISS aren't done just yet. Stay tuned for updates as to what's next on their touring agenda.

