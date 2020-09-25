Watch Gerard Way Perform ‘First Date’ with Blink-182

Check out this sick video of My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way performing "First Date" with blink-182.

The recently resurfaced clip was filmed during the joint MCR and blink U.S. tour that took place in 2011. Watch it below:

The collaboration was a result of Tom DeLonge suffering from illness during the show, which led him to ask Way to fill in on vocals for a song.

At the time, My Chemical Romance were touring their final album before splitting, 2010's Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys; blink-182, meanwhile, were promoting their sixth album, Neighbourhoods.

blink-182 dropped their latest single, "Quarantine," in August. My Chemical Romance were due to play a full reunion tour this year, but the shows have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

