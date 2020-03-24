It looks like My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has been busy registering the titles of some unreleased tracks online.

An eagle-eyed fan on Reddit noticed that Way has recently registered two song titles — "Emily" and "Still Alive" — on BMI Repertoire, a platform where musicians register tracks they've written for credit.

Could some new music from the MCR camp be afoot?

A rough mix of "Emily" was previously released by the band on their 10-year anniversary release of the Black Parade, Living With Ghosts, which came out in 2016. "Still Alive" has never been released in any form, but fans have speculated its origins lie in the Conventional Weapons era of the band, whereby My Chemical Romance recorded and then scrapped a bunch of songs before going on to record fourth album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

If any new material does arise, it would mark the first release from the band since they announced their return at the end of 2019.

My Chemical Romance are set to tour Europe and North America throughout 2020.

"Emily" (rough mix) lyrics:

[Verse 1]

It was the worst thing that I'd ever done

It was a head shot

You know, you gave me the gun

Oh please, just hide me now

I won't tell a soul

It was the worst part

What we did to this little girl

Oh please, don't leave me now

Baby please, don't go away

[Chorus]

Emily, you're far from home

And Emily, we'll figure if I could figure it out

We'll both never be afraid

Emily come home

[Verse 2]

It was the last time I saw her alive

Sometimes you do things you need to do to survive

Oh please, don't leave me now

I'll miss you so much

Oh please, don't go away

I'm needing your touch, but please don't leave me now

Baby, please don't go away

