Ghost’s Tobias Forge Thinks Too Many Bands Are Touring at the Same Time – ‘It’s Hurting Everyone’

Ghost's Tobias Forge thinks that there are too many bands touring at the same time and "it's hurting everyone." Forge goes on to say that bands are suffering because of it which is why Ghost has decided to stay out of it.

In an interview with Z93's The Morning After Tobias Forge talked about how Ghost will be doing a lot of touring in 2023. The band opted against doing a summer festival route "just because 2022's lineup was 2020's lineups, so there was no place for us; they couldn't cater to a new band coming in, because all the slots were taken since two years back."

Forge explains, "There's just simply too much going on right now - so many bands out - and it's just too crowded. And it's hurting everyone, actually. I don't wanna bring out the fiddles for rock and roll music, but trust me when I saw that a lot of your favorite bands are really suffering because of...Coming out of COVID, everybody's trying to tour at the same time, and, obviously, people cannot see every band that comes through."

This is why Ghost decided to "stay out of [this shit]" and opted for a U.S. tour with Mastodon and Spirtbox this year and are doing a world tour in 2023. "We are ecstatic about this tour that we're doing right now, that people show up, and that's a lot." Forge also mentions how Ghost had a tour in Europe planned but says "Europe is just too weird right now. There's too much going on, and there's a huge energy crisis."

"We're gonna do the whole fucking world in 2023," Forge says.

Ghost’s Tobias Forge Speaks With Z93's The Morning After