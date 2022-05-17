Ghost Book 2022 North American Tour With Mastodon + Spiritbox

Ghost are set to bring their eye-catching live show to stages across the U.S. and Canada for a late summer / early fall trek, and they've got a pretty impressive bill of support for the run scheduled as well.

The mighty Mastodon and emerging rockers Spiritbox have signed on to support Ghost on the upcoming dates, while veteran metallers Carcass will also hop on board for the tour closing show on Sept. 23 in Green Bay, Wis.

The trek officially gets underway Aug. 26 in San Diego, Calif., primarily hitting arenas along the way. Ghost will break from the run on Sept. 8 to perform as part of the massive Blue Ridge Rock Fest lineup for 2022 before resuming the run through the Sept. 23 finale.

The newly announced leg of the "Imperatour" comes as the band is supporting their most recent album, Impera. The album, released in March, features the songs "Hunter's Moon," "Call Me Little Sunshine" and "Twenties." It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

Get a closer look at all the cities, dates and venues below and check Ghost's website for ticketing and VIP options. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10AM local time this Friday (May 20). There is also an American Express® Card Member pre-sale happening as of Wednesday (May 18) at 12N local time.

Ghost Tour Teaser

Ghost / Mastodon / Spiritbox 2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 26 - San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

Aug. 27 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Convention Center Arena

Aug. 30 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Aug. 31 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Arena

Sept. 02 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena

Sept. 03 - Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

Sept. 04 - Asheville, N.C. @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Sept. 06 - Tampa, Fla. @ Yuengling Arena

Sept. 08 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

Sept. 09 - Trenton, N.J. @ CURE Insurance Arena

Sept. 10 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Sept. 12 - Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin Donuts Center

Sept. 13 - Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center

Sept. 15 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 16 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Sept. 17 - Toronto, Ontario @ Coca Cola Coliseum

Sept. 19 - Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center

Sept. 20 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

Sept. 21 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

Sept. 23 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center**

* GHOST and SPIRITBOX only

** GHOST, SPIRITBOX and special guest CARCASS

AEG AEG loading...