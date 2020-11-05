Sweetwater and Gibson Guitars have reported a theft of limited edition Adam Jones guitars, which were reportedly stolen off the back of a delivery truck at the Flying J Travel Center in Whiteland, IN.

“Somehow out of a truck full of guitars, this ONE pallet was singled out and stolen at a truck stop,” says Sweetwater Chief Supply Chain and Merchandising Officer Phil Rich. “Totaling close to $95,000 in guitars, we feel this person/s knew exactly what to look for and when.”

“These guitars were the dream guitars of 13 Gibson and Adam Jones fans, who had been patiently waiting for them to be delivered,” says Cesar Gueikian of Gibson. “We have decided to publish the serial numbers of the 13 stolen guitars and are appealing to all of Gibson’s fans to keep an eye out for them and let us know if they surface. Our fans should ask any third-party sellers for a serial number before purchasing to be sure they are not being sold one of the stolen guitars.”

Gibson’s first-ever run of guitars from the Tool riff lord were limited to 79 Les Paul Custom replicas signed by Jones, which used wood aged by expert luthiers. Another 179 Les Paul Customs were made, which feature exclusive silkscreen artwork on the back of the headstock, co-created by Jones. Along with Joyce Su, the Tool guitarist also designed the custom hardshell guitar cases that come with each axe.

Gibson and Sweetwater have released the serial numbers for each stolen guitar, which you can see in the graphic below. Please contact your local authorities in you come across any of the guitars.

Gibson/Sweetwater

Adam Jones released a new song, “The Witness,” to celebrate his signature guitars, which features instrumental backing from Tool bandmates Justin Chancellor and Danny Carey.