The Gibson Band has officially been launched by way of "Deconstruction," a doomy new song that features Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, System of a Down's Serj Tankian and Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian.

"Deconstruction" is a burly, lumbering track with lyrics written by Tankian, whose natural nasal-toned voice is nicely suited for Iommi's tectonic riffage. It's also the first time the two have collaborated on a song together since the System of a Down frontman guested on "Patterns" off the guitarists's self-titled 2000 solo album.

There is a charitable initiative behind the Gibson Band, as well. All proceeds from the song and funds raised from the auction of an original painting by Tankian will be donated to Armenia Fund's Artsakh Refugee Initiative.

"Tankian, Gueikian, and the Eurnekian family are all of Armenian descent, and the Armenia Fund provides humanitarian assistance to the people of Armenia and global Armenian communities through the development of vital infrastructure projects, educational, cultural, healthcare, and disaster relief programs, as well as direct assistance to families and individuals," a press release reads.

“It’s a dream come true to have collaborated with my good friend, Cesar Gueikian, and Tony Iommi, who I have collaborated with before,” says Tankian. “I am happy that we are using our platform to donate the music, my art, and Gibson’s incredibly unique guitar for such a great charity. Music with the right intentions can inspire and also create positive change.”

Iommi adds, “It was great to hook up with Serj again and also to do a track with Cesar (I think that he’s trying to steal my job!! ) ha-ha!! The Armenian people are really lovely people, and it’s a great pleasure, a great cause, and I’m very happy to be involved in it.”

A 2023 Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar which has been customized with the singer's artwork is up for auction too.

Gibson Band, "Deconstruction" Lyrics

Feeling like I'm always going under

Waiting for you to bring back your thunder

Life's elements seem to go as under

Feeling like I'm always going under A flower's mother, a soldier's father, the farmer's wife

The start and end of life The sword can't cut it, man can't kill it

Millions pounding on your face

We can't see or touch you, God If today I die

And cannot deny

The life that I lived for what I say will befit myself in time

The deconstruction of the human mind

Splitting up the world into times A flower's mother, a soldier's father, the farmer's wife

The start and end of life The sword can't cut it, man can't kill it

Millions pounding on your face

We can't see or touch you, God Why am I so cold?

Why am I so frail?

Why am I so cold?

Why am I so frail?

Why am I so frail? The deconstruction of the human mind

Splitting up the world into times If today I die

And cannot deny

The life that I lived for what I say will befit myself in time

No time to die nor live

No structures of a pyramid

No trained horses to arise

Surmise my position

My words define Deconstruction of the human mind

A shifting of polarities to find

Waking dreams embellishing my rhymes

Splitting up the world into times If today I die

And cannot deny

The life that I lived for what I say now befit myself in time

No time to die nor live

No structures of a pyramid

No trained horses to arise

Surmise my position

My words define

Gibson Band, "Deconstruction" (ft. Tony Iommi + Serj Tankian)

Serj Tankian, "Our Mountains" Original Painting

Serj Tankian / Julien's Auctions

“’Our Mountains’ harks back to the twin peaks of Mount Ararat, a symbol of the Armenian nation and the location for the rebirth of Noah’s civilization," Tankian offers.

Description:

Acrylic on canvas original artwork titled “Our Mountains,” by System of a Down founding member Serj Tankian. An accomplished artist as well as a musician, Tankian created this work to be sold in conjunction with the release of “Deconstruction,” the first single from the Gibson Band. “Our Mountains,” was used as the cover artwork for the single’s release. The painting is accompanied by a unique musical score that is unlocked via smartphone or tablet using optical recognition software via the Arloopa app.

2023 Gibson Les Paul Standard Guitar, Customized With Serj Tankian's "Our Mountains" Art

Gibson / Julien's Auctions

Description:

The 2023 Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar serial #232030094 was custom built by the luthiers and craftspeople of Gibson USA using a proprietary, pure lacquer, technique that perfectly recreates the center portion of the original painting “Our Mountains,” painted by Serj Tankian of System of a Down. The guitar comes with a Black USA Modern hardshell case.

