Watch Gojira’s Mario Duplantier Play Drums on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

The heaviest drummer of the universe, Gojira’s Mario Duplantier, just finished the first night of his residency on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The ferocious and highly technical percussionist will feature as drummer for Meyers’ house band this entire week (May 3).

Late Night somehow convinced Duplantier to wear a shirt as he performed behind the kit with Meyers’ 8G Band. Mario crushed the beat in between Seth Meyers’ Late Night segments and interviews with Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and comic actor Richard Kind.

Sitting in with the 8G Band this week — he’s a world renowned drummer from France and a founding member of the Grammy-nominated band Gojira,” Meyers said. “Be sure to check out Gojira’s new album entitled Fortitude, which just hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums Chart. Mario Duplantier is here. Welcome to the show, Mario!”

Duplantier gave a wave to the camera before Meyers threw to Michael Che. Watch the full episode featuring Mario here.

“My first night on Late Night Show with Seth Meyers was amazing so far!!” Mario wrote on Gojira’s Facebook. “Joining the show remotely from France to NYC. Thank you to my local team Anne Deguehegny Mako Workshop and Manutea Blais for helping make this happen!”

Gojira will be touring throughout much of 2021, co-headlining a run of dates with Deftones before headlining their own dates with support from Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry.