Gojira's long-anticipated follow-up to 2012's stellar L'Enfant Sauvage is finally approaching a release, expected this summer. The band set out to write for the record over three years ago, but personal matters and a relocation from France to New York delayed the process. The album has yet to receive a title, but the extreme metal act have served up over a minute of new music, whetting the appetite of their patient fans.

The video above shows a clip of the band playing, preceded by shots of their brand new Silver Cord studios based out of New York. Drummer Mario Duplantier hammers away at his kit while Joe Duplantier and Christian Andreu sync up in dissonant, droning lead which hovers on the edge of calculated feedback. Gojira's music volleys between crushing rhythms and more trance-like states, this clip obviously showcasing the latter.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the group offered their biggest update on the forthcoming album yet. The record was cut down from 12 to 10 tracks as Joe Duplantier explained, "We want a short album. Something less epic than what we usually do. People's attentions are shorter now. So a lot of the songs are four minutes." Working titles for songs include "Indiana," "The Shooting Star" and "Silvera," though the frontman indicates these are just nicknames they're using until everything is finished.

The Duplantier brothers experienced a painful loss in July of 2015 with the death of their mother. Gojira's upcoming shows at the time were canceled and the death was one of the causes for the delay in writing and recording the new album.

