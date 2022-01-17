Last week, bass player Chuck Platt of longtime California punk-rockers Good Riddance was hit by a car while crossing the street in his native Santa Cruz, resulting in the musician being airlifted to a hospital for significant injuries, according to Good Times.

Now, funds have been raised to help with the musician's medical bills, and Platt is recovering after surgery that occurred the day after the Jan. 14 traffic collision, as explained on a GoFundMe page set up by Good Riddance and others. Platt was struck outside the restaurant he runs in Santa Cruz, The Crepe Place.

"On Friday, January 14, husband, father, bandmate and friend to many, Chuck Platt, was hit by a car while crossing the street outside of his restaurant," the GoFundMe page says. "While Chuck gratefully does not have any life-threatening injuries, he has sustained life-altering injuries that will have a significant impact to him physically and financially. Chuck was airlifted to a Bay Area Hospital" and is currently being treated.

Injuries sustained by the Good Riddance bassist included a "right ankle break, left knee injury, broken collar bone, and lacerations to his face and hands. His right ankle and knee injuries were extensive and will require surgery" and rehabilitation. Platt is "in good spirits and he had surgery on Saturday, January 15th… which we are hearing had a positive outcome."

The crowdfunding is already closed to donations after reaching $50,000. Platt's wife, Vanessa, said, "Chuck and I would like to thank everyone of who contributed to this fund. We are overwhelmed by your generosity!"

She added, "We always knew we were a part of a special community. We have just experienced the love first hand, not only with these donations but also through the phone calls, personal messages of encouragements, offers to help and thoughts and prayers."

Good Riddance last released the album Thoughts and Prayers in 2019, their ninth studio effort with punk mainstay Fat Wreck Chords. Good Riddance vocalist Russ Rankin also plays in Only Crime.