Great White Play North Dakota Show With No Mask Restrictions in Place

Veteran rockers Great White took the stage in Dickinson, North Dakota Thursday night (July 9), playing to a crowd where there were no social distancing or masking restrictions in place.

The show was held outdoors as part of the "First on First: Dickinson Summer Nights" series, but footage shows many of the concertgoers without masks or observing social distancing.

"We do not have restrictions, believe it or not, we don't have any," April Getz, an event coordinator for Odd Fellows, which organizes, runs and comes up with the funding for the events, told The Dickinson Press. "It's one of those things where if people feel comfortable coming down and mixing and mingling, that's their personal choice. We're leaving it up to everybody that chooses to attend."

In the aftermath of the show, after receiving some backlash, Great White issued a statement to Blabbermouth that read: "We understand that there are some people who are upset that we performed this show, during this trying time. We assure you that we worked with the Promoter. North Dakota's government recommends masks be worn, however, we are not in a position to enforce the laws. We have had the luxury of hindsight and we would like to apologize to those who disagree with our decision to fulfill our contractual agreement."

They continued, "The Promoter and staff were nothing but professional and assured us of the safety precautions. Our intent was simply to perform our gig, outside, in a welcoming, small town. We value the health and safety of each and every one of our fans, as well as our American and global community. We are far from perfect."

There have been 4,243 positive cases for coronavirus in North Dakota as of press time. 263 people have been hospitalized with 31 of those currently hospitalized. In all, there have been 87 deaths in the state as a result of coronavirus.

There are currently two acts with ties to the Great White name. Jack Russell, the vocalist for the band during their early days, has a band that has been using the Jack Russell's Great White name since he ventured out on his own in 2011, while Mark Kendall, Audie Desbrow and Michael Lardie retain the Great White moniker in a lineup that includes Mitch Malloy and Scott Snyder. It's the Great White lineup that performed in North Dakota Thursday.

In their initial form, before splitting into two versions, the band enjoyed some late '80s and early '90s success with hits like "Once Bitten, Twice Shy," "Rock Me," "Save Your Love" and "Call It Rock & Roll."

Tragedy struck in 2003 while performing as Jack Russell's Great White at The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island when the band's pyrotechnics caught the club on fire, killing 100 people including guitarist Ty Longley and injuring 230.

Great White Perform in Dickinson, North Dakota