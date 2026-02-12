The singer from Great White is moving on to compete in the current season of American Idol.

And no, singing for a band that has sold millions of records doesn't get you a free pass either.

What 'American Idol 'Judges Said About the Audition

Brett Carlisle recently had the chance to audition before American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan as part of the show's 24th season. The 28-year-old has been the lead singer for Great White since 2022.

A clip of Carlisle performing "House of Broken Love" from the band's 1989 ...Twice Shy album was shown during the third week of auditions on Feb. 9. He received an astoundingly positive reaction from all three judges, including Underwood, who could be seen frantically clapping in approval.

Great White bandmates Mark Kendall and Michael Lardie joined Carlisle for the performance.

"If you happen to go through, bring it," Richie said. "Especially when you're rock. I mean, you're going to be the poster child for this."

The next scene showed Carlisle walking out of his audition with a golden ticket in his hand, signifying that he had moved on to the next round in Hollywood. Contestants who make it through that round go on to compete on the show.

American Idol airs Mondays at 8PM ET on ABC.

Watch: Great White's Brett Carlisle on 'American Idol'

What Carlisle Said About Advancing on American Idol

Carlisle was greeted by friends and family outside of the studio after he completed his mission. The crowd cheered as he raised his golden ticket to move on to the next round.

In a Facebook post after the episode aired, Carlisle said getting the ticket was a "dream come true."

"The part that made me emotional was seeing all of my friends and family that came from all over the country to support me that day! The response from all of this has been unfathomable, and I'm so thankful for you all!!"

Carlisle Admired Original Great White Singer Jack Russell

This was the first time Carlisle had auditioned for American Idol. He joined Great White in 2022 after the band's original singer, Jack Russell, broke away to perform as Jack Russell's Great White.

Russell died in 2024 at the age of 63,

"He could do so many different things with his voice to play to what the song needed," Carlisle said about Russell during an interview with AL.com. "And that is what I feel like is the test of a really good singer. And I hate that I never got to talk to him or meet him, but he spoke highly of me, so that makes me feel good."

Using a song off ... Twice Shy was a wise choice, but the band does have an underrated album Carlisle may want to dip into during his run on the show. See what it is below.