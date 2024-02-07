Jelly Roll Will Be a Guest Mentor on ‘American Idol’ Season 22

Now, Jelly Roll will hit the peak of pop culture, once again, as he was just announced as a mentor on Season 22 of American Idol, which launches on Feb. 18.

If you're keeping track, Jelly Roll has appeared on Idol before. In 2023, he teamed with Lainey Wilson to perform “Save Me” on the American Idol finale. He also performed “Need a Favor” with Idol contestant Oliver Steele.

In his new role on the next season of American Idol, Jelly Roll will serve as a top-tier mentor. He has the amazing job of serving on the episodes that will film in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

Jelly Roll has spoken before about how his past felony conviction has made it impossible to travel to most places out of the country. Luckily for him, Hawaii, of course, is a piece of paradise that is part of the United States.

For the contestants that get Jelly Roll as a mentor, no doubt they can expect to have a fire lit within them.

Jelly Roll has a deep passion for what he does and for helping others. It will be amazing to see what can happen when he puts those two powers together and uses them to help and mentor someone that wants their break in music.

Coming off his CMA wins and Grammy nomination, this American Idol appearance will no doubt unlock another level for Jelly Roll and his growing career.