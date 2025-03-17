Warped Tour First-Timer Auditions on ‘American Idol’ With Profanity-Laced Song

The biggest buzz from the latest round of American Idol auditions is actually a performer you'll be seeing on the Vans Warped Tour this summer. Sophie Powers, a 20-year-old singer and fashion designer from Toronto, managed to shock and elicit plenty of laughs from the American Idol judges and the crew during her audition this week.

The young blonde took the stage with a pink top and a bandage over her nose, letting the judges know she was going to perform an original track. "This song, I mean it's a tear jerker for sure," she stated, before a steady drum beat kicked in.

For a second, you could see it going that way as Sophie's deadpan, spoken word vocals laid out a scenario.

"I had a pet lizard named George / He was cool but he made me really bored / So I gave him to my mom and she loves him very much / Because animals are better than people."

But it was clear early on from the expressions that both judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were not sure what to make of what they were hearing. Sophie's song then turned into commentary on being canceled and not liking her job, before she served up a list of people and things who should "shut the f--- up."

No one was safe, from Karens to vegans to laundry to dinosaurs. The American Idol censors were on high alert while bleeping all the "f's" and covering all the middle fingers she presented. As the list got more and more absurd, both the judges and members of the stage crew could audibly be heard laughing. After a couple of final electro beats, Sophie told the judges, "That's it."

How the Judges Responded

Lionel Richie had a completely perplexed look on his face at the conclusion of the song. "How do you feel, Lionel," Sophie asked, with the judge offering, "I'm mortified."

Luke Bryan had everyone laughing including Sophie when he said, "My wife will play me that song every evening" and he told Powers she should include a like where she says, "Luke, shut the f--k up."

On a more serious note, Carrie Underwood commented, "You clearly got a thing going. You're interesting. Obviously in the context of American Idol I don't know where you would fit in." In a perfect humorous response to Carrie's comments, Sophie added, "Yeah, neither do I, I'm literally Canadian, so..."

Though it turned out to be a pass on advancing any further in the competition, Sophie left her mark on American Idol with a lot of love and positive comments coming from fans of the performance.

Sophie Powers Auditions for American Idol With Original Song 'STFU'

What People Were Saying After the Performance

Fans flocked to the American Idol video of the audition, sharing plenty of comments.

"This is one of my favorite auditions ever," remarked one person. Another added, "She’s my spirit animal." "And just like that… a star is born," offered a third person.

Of the song, one person noted, "Damn, she's even trying to silence the dinosaurs." Another added, "They try to cancel me cancel me, I don't even like my JOB. GREATEST LINE FOR CANCEL CULTURE." Yet another person laughed at her response to Carrie Underwood, noting, "A perfect response from Canada on American Idol! When she becomes famous, this clip will resurface."

READ MORE: A New Bar Inspired By Warped Tour Has Opened in Orlando

"She is the winner of this season as far as I'm concerned. Bring her back," concluded one person, while another noted, "She comes in, with a look, drops the summer jam of 2025, and they let her walk out the door. Wild."

One person in the comments astutely noted, "She’s actually semi-established already, this was great PR for her though. She’s got 400k monthly listeners on Spotify as it is. She’s already on a good trajectory. I see a lot more coming from her in the future."

Powers' YouTube Channel has over 40,200 subscribers since she started posting videos three years ago. On TikTok, she's got over 416,000 followers. And on Spotify, she's approaching 385,000 monthly listeners.

Where Can You See Sophie Powers?

At present, Powers has four major festival appearances booked for 2025. Three of those are with the Vans Warped Tour stops in Washington, D.C., Long Beach and Orlando. The fourth appearance is at the Slam Dunk Festival this May in Leeds in the United Kingdom.

All dates and ticketing info for Sophie Powers can be found through her website.