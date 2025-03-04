Did you know a new bar based on the iconic Warped Tour has opened in a major city?

Just in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beloved festival, Warped Pour opened its doors on Wall Street in Orlando, Fla. in late January. Their grand opening featured a free show from Secondhand Serenade and they have plenty more celebrations planned for later this year.

"The goal of Warped Tour was community. We think thats been lacking recently, especially in the Orlando scene and we want to help bring that back full force," the Warped Pour staff told us in an exclusive conversation.

Warped Pour's Origins

The establishment was founded by veteran bartenders Mauricio Siemon and Ben Card, as well as Bryce Hall. Siemon and Card have both been involved with the Orlando bar scene for well over a decade and Hall has worked in the rock scene as a photographer and video director for years. He'll serve as the bar's booking agent, as they plan to host different events and shows every month.

"A bar by the scene, for the scene, built and operated by the bartenders who want to build something worth coming to."

Maxwell Helman, a U.S. Airforce veteran with 15 years of bar experience, and TJ Harris, who has worked in hospitality for 15 years including time with Disney, are also part of the Warped Pour staff as bartenders and co-creators. Harris also handles the business' social media and more.

"We all attended the tour as kids, some of us went on to tour countless summers on those long runs and now we can showcase the lives we led in an influential time period," they said. "A bar by the scene, for the scene, built and operated by the bartenders who want to build something worth coming to."

And the fact that they're even working directly with Warped Tour when the Orlando fest comes to town makes it even better.

Why Orlando Is a Prime Location for an Alternative-Themed Bar

Orlando is one of Warped Tour's three stops this year, in addition to Long Beach, California and Washington D.C. The city is also the home of many of the bands who got their start on the iconic tour, including Sleeping With Sirens, From First to Last, There for Tomorrow, Unsung Zeros and more.

There's still a prosperous music scene there today, making Orlando a prime location for an alternative-themed bar. They plan to host day festivals, one-off shows and even their very own "battle of the bands," so they can shine a light on aspiring local talent as well as some of the more well-known artists that come through the city on tour.

"While we’re not necessarily trying to become a traditional concert venue, we’re planning on having touring acts come through and coordinate it with a monthly or special event," they shared. "For our grand opening, we had Secondhand Serenade come out and play, which was such a fun event for everyone and we recently had one of our many talent local bands play, called Twin Rova."

Warped Pour won't only throw music events though — they also plan to have barbecues, food drives and other charity events to help support local art programs and food pantries.

What You'll See While Visiting Warped Pour

Not only does the bar have an alternative feel to it, but the walls are decorated with exclusive memorabilia from some of the most well-known Warped Tour bands, making it somewhat of a museum too.

"With all of our friendships and relationships, we had some of our best friends immediately reach out to donate special items for the bar," the founders said.

Thus, they have plaques and other special relics from bands such as Dance Gavin Dance, Memphis May Fire, Wage War and more. Hall also provided some of the pieces from his own personal collection, including a gold record with Teddy Swims, some framed photographs, laminates and more.

"Bryce Hall has been in the touring world for the past 13 years, with multiple summers under his belt for the iconic festival. He’s been able to bring in a wide variety of connections through his friendships with dozens of artists and managers he’s worked with throughout the years," they told us.

"Outside of that, all of us grew up with friends in the industry, who soon became family, which organically brought us into the touring world, working and making friendships with a bunch of smaller bands, who have now have become the headliners of these festivals."

The bar also has some of their own merchandise in the works, as well as some collaborative pieces with some of the bands associated with Warped Tour.

What Drinks Will Be Offered at Warped Pour?

As far as what to expect on the Warped Pour menu? An authentic Warped Tour experience. There won't be any fancy themed cocktails, but beer and whiskey? Absolutely! And they will have drink specials.

READ MORE: Warped Tour Officially Shares Lineups for All Three Festivals

"It was a PBR and a shot of whiskey at Warped Tour, so we want to offer enough for everyone, but we’re definitely not trying to be a craft cocktail bar — a simple dive bar with a great theme is what everyone wants. We have a lot of really good drinks specials for everyone all day everyday," they enthused.

Why You Should Visit Warped Pour

All in all, Warped Pour is the bar for Warped Tour enthusiasts, rock and music metal fans and anyone who's looking for a unique, alternative experience. If you're planning a trip to Orlando anytime soon, be sure to stop in and check it out.

All in all, Warped Pour is the bar for Warped Tour enthusiasts, rock and music metal fans and anyone who's looking for a unique, alternative experience. If you're planning a trip to Orlando anytime soon, be sure to stop in and check it out.

Oh, and they're also hosting the official Warped Tour pre-party when the festival comes to town in mid-November. More details will be shared soon.

"All we can say is that this bar is a labor of love, made by a group of friends who truly love this music scene, and want to help showcase our love for this music by creating a space you can step into and fall in love.

"This is the music and scene that helped shape an entire generation of lost kids and gave them a place to belong, and now those kids want to pass that along to the next generation. With Warped tour coming back, with our music industry having a brand new resurgence, what better time than now to open up Warped Pour and provide a place to have new experiences, provided by people who actually give a shit."

