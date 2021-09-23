Metaphors and vividly painted imagery through words are great, but give us an intriguing story or narrative that pulls us in and we're hooked. One such song that recently grabbed our attention was Badflower's "Johnny Wants to Fight" from the upcoming This Is How the World Ends album, giving us what seems like a song about supporting a friend through a breakup, but then pulls back the layers to show there's more to this story.

The journey taken got us to thinking about other great songs that have a narrative, so we reached out to the members of Badflower to get their thoughts on some of the greatest story-based songs ever created. Each of the group's members got into the exercise, providing us with a well rounded list of story songs that date back as far as 1939 and come back around with material released within the past year.

You'll hear some country classics, '70s superstars, alt and indie rock heroes and even a little ditty from what was described by its creator as "the best song in the world." So it's safe to say Badflower set the bar high with their choices.

But before we check out Badflower's list of Great Story Songs, check out the song that inspired this list as "Johnny Wants to Fight" can be heard in the player below. It's featured on the This Is How the World Ends album, due this Friday (Sept. 24) and is currently available here. You can also look for Badflower touring this fall with dates and ticketing information found at their website.

Badflower, "Johnny Wants To Fight"

Now check out Badflower's picks for their 10 Greatest Story Songs below!