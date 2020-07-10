Greg Puciato Unleashes Heavy ‘Do You Need Me to Remind You’ Solo Single, Announces New Album

Dillinger Escape Plan may be no more, but singer Greg Puciato is still cranking out crushingly heavy music. The latest song from his forthcoming solo debut, Child Soldier: Creator of God, is "Do You Need Me to Remind You?," a track that reminds us of the singer's great range.

The song starts off in a more sludgy vein, pummeling beats crushing over slow ebbing wall of distorted low end guitar. Pulling back for the vocal, Puciato's soulful yet gritty vocal delivery takes center stage, giving the song a darker and more vulnerable vibe until the chorus arrives with Puciato flipping the switch on a more aggressive delivery. The track itself ebbs and flows in waves between crushing heaviness and more melodic moments.

The new song is yet another example of the dedication Puciato has thrown into his new record, playing many of the instruments on the album on top of delivering killer vocals.

The singer, who played everything but drums and some programming for the record, explains, “I’d been writing for so many different projects, Dillinger, then The Black Queen, and Killer Be Killed...and I just kept on writing, It felt as if I had more to say, but nothing that necessarily filled the script of those bands, so I ended up with something that I found to be intensely personal and super satisfying, but also confusing as far as what to do with it. When I realized that it was a solo release, it was sort of an ‘oh that's interesting’ moment, both terrifying and exciting at once, and challenging, and new, and that combo is almost always a good sign, so I committed to it."

He continues, "It's important to continue taking risks in order to grow both your creativity and your future possibilities, to create new avenues and freedoms for yourself, and it also felt like a good time for me to integrate and own everything that I am into one thing, without fragmentation or limitation. I needed to come out from telling myself that I always have to be 'guy in a band,' and to release this as my own name.”

"Do You Need Me to Remind You?" follows his previous solo tracks "Fire for Water" and "Deep Set." If you like what you hear, the new album Child Soldier: Creator of God is currently available for pre-order at this location. The album will drop on Oct. 23. See the full track listing and artwork below the new video.

Greg Puciato, "Do You Need Me to Remind You?"

Greg Puciato, Child Soldier: Creator of God Artwork + Track Listing

Federal Prisoner

Heavy of Stone

Creator of God

Fire for Water

Deep Set

Temporary Object

Fireflies

Do You Need Me To Remind You?

Roach Hiss

Down When I’m Not

You Know I Do

Through The Walls

A Pair of Questions

Evacuation

Heartfree

September City

