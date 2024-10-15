Legendary guitarist Jake E. Lee was shot multiple times this morning (Oct. 15) in Las Vegas.

Lee, the former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist who also played with Badlands and Red Dragon Cartel, was apparently struck by gunfire multiple times in what appears to be a random shooting.

What Management Has Said About the Shooting of Jake E. Lee

In a statement issued by Lee's management, it's been revealed that the musician was "shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, NV street shooting."

They add, "Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover."

"Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours," the statement continued. "As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time."

Another Jake E. Lee Health Update

Earlier this month, Lee appeared on the Tone-Talk podcast (as transcribed by Blabbermouth) where he discussed his current health after reports that he was dealing with carpal tunnel syndrome.

The guitarist said that after a physician confirmed that he didn't have carpal tunnel, he did learn of another bodily issue. "Apparently I don't have any cartilage left in [my right] hand," Lee confirmed. "[The doctor] said I have very little in [my left hand], but [my left one] doesn't bother me. So it's all bone on bone, rubbing against each other, and that's agitating it. So, right now, I'm getting cortisone shots in the wrist — lots of fun — and physical therapy to get the muscles stronger around it, do a lot of stretching. It's about pain management now."

Lee said that the pain management treatment has been working and notes, "It is better. I am playing again. For four or five years, I just really didn't play that much, unless I had a song idea, which always happens when you're falling asleep. And then I pick the guitar up and put the idea down. So I do have a bunch of ideas. I've been playing. It doesn't hurt as much. I feel like everything's getting better so I'm not gonna get surgery."

He added, "I am playing again — I have been for about two months maybe — and I wanna go out and do a tour. I wanna finish doing the Patina tour, which got canceled because of COVID. I would like to go out and do that [with] Red Dragon Cartel, focus on the Patina record and do some more recording. We'll see where that goes."

Jake E. Lee Appears on Tone-Talk