Jake E. Lee Issues First Comments After Being Shot in Las Vegas

Red Dragon Cartel and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee has made his first post-shooting comments after being struck multiple times by gunfire while taking his dog for a walk in Las Vegas Tuesday morning (Oct. 15).

In his public statement to fans on social media, the guitarist provided a little more detail on the incident while also sharing his appreciation for all the kind words and interest from fans, friends and peers on his condition.

What Jake E. Lee Said About His Shooting

In a message posted to the Red Dragon Cartel socials, Lee posted a photo of his dog that he was walking at the time of the shooting. Per a previous statement issued on his behalf, it was revealed that the guitarist had been struck multiple times while walking his dog early in the morning.

"I deeply appreciate all the concern and well wishes. Makes everything going on a little better," said Lee starting off his message.

He added, "To clarify, I was shot three times. I was on my way back home from walking my dog Coco (I didn’t name him so don’t!) Don’t want to go into details now, I’m tired, but I feel relatively very lucky. The police found 15 shell casings at the scene which means he emptied his clip on me. I could only dodge so many so one bullet went through my forearm, one through my foot, and one in the back which broke a rib and damaged a lung. Priority now is to keep draining my lung till it’s done crying. Then we can pull that tube out and concentrate on the more minor injuries."

He then added, "And by the way, Coco’s fine and appreciates your inquiries!"

What Else Jake E. Lee Said About His Shooting

Prior to issuing the public statement through his band socials, some of Lee's conversation with Sixx: A.M. guitarist DJ Ashba was shared by Ashba on the musician's Instagram Stories.

In it, Ashba checks in on Lee, with the guitarist seemingly in good spirits responding with a bit of humor.

"Doing surprisingly well. I am one lucky mother fucker," stated Lee before telling Ashba, "Just make sure your bdaybash is wheelchair accessible! Just jestin!"

dj ashba and jake e. lee instagram exchange 2024 Instagram: @ashba

Jake E. Lee in 2024

Prior to being shot, Jake E. Lee shared another recent health update. While appearing on the Tone-Talk podcast (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), the guitarist shared that he was currently getting better after initially fearing that he had carpal tunnel syndrome.

"Apparently I don't have any cartilage left in [my right] hand," said Lee. "So it's all bone on bone, rubbing against each other, and that's agitating it. So, right now, I'm getting cortisone shots in the wrist — lots of fun — and physical therapy to get the muscles stronger around it, do a lot of stretching. It's about pain management now."

The guitarist revealed that the pain management treatment has been working enough so that he's decided to put off surgery and has actually started playing guitar again. Lee also shared his desire to return to touring with a focus on finishing the tour in support of his Patina album.