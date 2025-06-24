Guitarist Jake E. Lee's involvement in Ozzy Osbourne's farewell concert may seem like a natural fit, but the musician revealed to Guitar World that he hadn't actually crossed paths with his onetime bandmate since his exit from the group in 1987. So how did Jake E. Lee come to be part of the Ozzy and Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning show?

In a chat with Guitar World for their latest print issue, Lee revealed that it was Tom Morello that we have to thank for this musical reunion. The former Rage Against the Machine guitarist has been a longtime Black Sabbath fan and was tasked with being the musical director for the day-long event saluting Ozzy and Sabbath's legacy and he was the contact that reached out to Lee.

According to Lee, his last contact with Ozzy was when he exited the group in 1987 after appearing on the 1983 album Bark at the Moon and its 1986 follow-up The Ultimate Sin.

“Tom Morello called me. He said, ‘There's going to be a thing, an original Sabbath performance and Ozzy Osbourne's final performance. I can't see this going on without Jake E. Lee in there somewhere,’” Lee revealed about the pitch he received from Morello to take part.

Speaking about the upcoming show on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Lee commented, “It's a thrill to be a part of it. And even more so for me to watch it. I hope Ozzy can get through it. I haven't spoken with him or seen him in decades. I really don't know what condition he's in, but he deserves a final farewell performance. No matter how he is, or how well his singing is, he deserves to have that final farewell. I'm happy to be a part of it.”

Jake E. Lee's Introduction to Black Sabbath

Long before he joined the ranks of Ozzy's solo band, Jake E. Lee was a teenager first delving into rock music. He recalled, “I was 13 and had just gotten into the whole rock 'n' roll thing. I'd grown up playing classical piano and was a bit of a snob. I thought rock 'n' roll was stupid! Then I heard Jimi Hendrix's 'Purple Haze.'"

He added that eventually he came across Black Sabbath, who had a sound that immediately resonated with him. “I love horror films, and that [debut album] opening track ['Black Sabbath'] was like listening to a horror movie. I don't know if I'd say I was scared, but it overwhelmed me. I'd never heard anything like it."

He added, “[Tony Iommi’s playing] just sounds evil. He bends so [that] it's not quite in pitch. It just made it sound so much better. There are things like that that I found challenging. It's unfathomable how he just kept coming up with riffs!"

Lee then cited Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and Grand Funk Railroad as his three favorite bands as a teenager and shared, "Every time I'm trying to set my stuff up to get the sound right, I play 'War Pigs!'”

About the Back to the Beginning Concert

Destined to be the music event of 2025, Back to the Beginning reunites the original foursome of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward onstage together playing their hometown of Birmingham, England at the Villa Park venue on July 5.

Joining them throughout the day will be an all-star lineup of musicians paying respects to the metal pioneers and the Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne. Performances by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon and Rival Sons will lead up to the big moment.

Additional performances throughout the day will feature Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, David Draiman, Duff McKagan, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E. Lee, Jonathan Davis, K.K. Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Slash, Sleep Token II, Wolfgang Van Halen, Steven Tyler, Soundgarden, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane and David Ellefson. Meanwhile, actor Jason Momoa will host the day-long event.

Broadcast directly from Birmingham’s Villa Park, fans around the world will now be able to watch the entire metal family come together to celebrate Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy. Ozzy himself will play a short set before joining his Black Sabbath bandmates onstage for one final performance.

A pay-per-view Back to the Beginning global livestream is now being provided so that fans may access this historic moment. The raw livestream will begin at 3PM BST on July 5 and those who purchase the livestream will continue to have exclusive access to watch the concert in its entirety for another 48 hours.

Tickets for the livestream are currently on sale through the Back to the Beginning website.