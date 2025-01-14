5 Internet Guitarists Who Are Blowing Bumblefoot’s Mind Right Now

Who are the five internet guitarists blowing Bumblefoot's mind right now? Let's find out!

But first...

What You Need to Know About Bumblefoot + His New Album

Born: Sept. 25, 1969 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

First Album: The Adventures of Bumblefoot (1995)

New Album: Bumblefoot...Returns!

Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal is a renowned guitar virtuoso who has steadily been releasing solo records since 1995, while also enjoying high-profile tenures in Guns N' Roses (2006-2014), Asia (2019-2022) as well as his own groups Sons of Apollo and Whom Gods Destroy.

After last releasing Little Brother Is Watching in 2015, he's back with a new solo effort, Bumblefoot... Returns!, which is his first fully instrumental album since his 1995 debut.

Bumblefoot says that work on Insanium, last year's album by Whom Gods Destroy (ft. Derek Sherinian, Dino Jelusick, Yas Nomura and Bruno Valverde), "inspired growling heavy fretless parts" such as the ones in lead single "Simon in Space."

“From an early age, my passions were guitar and astrophysics, cosmology – the song ‘Simon in Space’ merges the two," the guitarist says of that song, "Simon is my cat — that's him featured in the artwork.”

Bumblefoot, "Simon in Space"

READ MORE: Bumblefoot Jams Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Dio + More on Hello Kitty Guitar

Regarding some of the other songs on Bumblefoot... Returns!, the guitar sensation explains, "Watching a blues documentary inspired ‘Moonshine Hootenanny,' losing loved ones led to writing 'Funeral March.' Songs become a soundtrack to our lives.”

As one would expect, this new album is a tour de force of Bumblefoot's jaw-dropping virtuosity. It's clear he's still very much a student of the guitar, not only pushing the boundaries of his unique double-neck guitar, but fun and amusing effects that require an entirely different approach to writing altogether.

Shredders have never been in greater abundance and we know Bumblefoot has his eye on his share of inspirational guitarists.

Let's get to know some more of them!

Bumblefoot leads the charge from here: "There are so many incredible players out there, I'd like to use this opportunity to mention some that should be on everyone's radar..."

'Bumblefoot... Returns!' features guest appearance from Brian May, Steve Vai, Guthrie Govan and more. The album drops Jan. 24 and can be purchased at Bumblefoot's website.

5 Internet Guitarists Who Are Blowing Bumblefoot's Mind Right Now

Brent Lewan, Getty Images Brent Lewan, Getty Images loading...

1. Filipe Rosset

Filipe Rosset is Brazilian guitarist with amazing phrasing and finger-span. I have one of his instructional books on the hexatonic minor scale, full of challenging unusual patterns.

Follow Filipe Rosset on Instagram.

2. Max Ostro

Max Ostro is Russian fusion virtuoso guitarist and, in my opinion, the most promising of his generation.

Follow Max Ostro on Instagram.

3. Yas Nomura

Yas Nomura is Japanese guitar virtuoso and also my bassist bandmate in Whom Gods Destroy!

Follow Yas Nomura on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Nomura/野村 康貴 (@yasnomuramusic)

4. Ilya Franciosi

Ilya Franciosi is a fretless and fretted guitarist based in Paris with a modern creative approach to his music production and playing.

Follow Ilya Franciosi on Instagram.

5. Li-sa-X

Li-sa-X is a Japanese guitarist. We jammed in 2017 when she was a child (facebook.com/watch/?v=1720554051297070) and now she's playing professionally. She's a great shredder with technique and energy!

Follow Li-sa-X on Instagram.