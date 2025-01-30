Who are the five internet guitarists blowing Marty Friedman's mind right now? Let's find out!

The virtuosic Friedman is largely known as a shredder, but his style and skillset extends far beyond flashy fretwork.

Ultimately, composition and melody continue to be the focal point of his work, whether it is pyrotechnic wizardry or more balanced, dramatic pieces. The latter, of course, is evidenced in the appropriately titled Drama, Friedman's 2024 solo album he's currently supporting on tour.

With an accomplished body of work that spans more than 40 years, from his first band, Hawaii, the shred-fest of Cacophony (alongside the esteemed Jason Becker) through his iconic '90s tenure in Megadeth, a litany of TV and film work and a decorated solo catalog, it's easy for one to wonder what Friedman might find truly mesmerizing today.

Fortunately, one doesn't have to look very far to seek inspiration. If you open Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, your feed is probably flooded with dozens of homemade shredders.

"I am motivated by everybody and I'm so excited to see the direction guitar has come over the past few years due to people learning things from YouTube," Friedman told Ultimate-Guitar in 2021, enthused about the presence the guitar has online. "I'm very excited. There are a ton of super guitar players out there now and it's a very exciting time for guitar in general. The guitar was at risk of being completely extinct not too long ago."

No guitar great is ever done learning and Friedman continues to find inspiration all around him, especially the five internet guitarists he shouts out below.

He was even gracious enough to write some words of praise about each guitarist in the midst of the aforementioned tour, which kicked off on Jan. 25 and extends through Feb. 22 (see all dates at his website).

Okay, let's get to it!

5 Internet Guitarists Blowing Marty Friedman's Mind Right Now

1. Ichika Nito

He is a monster like so many internet sensations, but in my opinion, he has an extremely rare and deep musical depth under the flashy chops.

A real artist. I work with him a lot and I can tell you that he is the real deal, not some dude who practices some hairy line for 24 hours, does 50 takes of it and chooses the best one.

2. Mateus Asato

Also the real deal, its just that his popularity came from the internet enjoying his videos.

Mateus is a very natural and organic talent who improvises with the skill of a veteran, but with the exuberance of a young genius and with a very warm quality to his playing.

I worked with him as well and can vouch for the uncanny depth of his musicality.

3. Marcin

He hybridizes so many different difficult but easy to listen to styles of playing.

I believe he has the most potential to capture the hearts of both musicians and housewives in Iowa. This is rare.

Naoki Morioka

A bit of nepotism here as he is in my band, but the stuff that Naoki writes and plays on the internet is frightening.

The song "Absolutes," for example, is just sick guitar wise, making light work of the top techniques of modern guitar. The fact that he can adapt to my twisted material so smoothly reveals an unusual amount of abilities, which seem endless.

MP Gannon

Of all these guys, MP is the one I am most jealous of.

A huge element of my playing is trying to express my melodies and lines like a human and MP does this so well and with such a beautiful, expressive guitar voice — I just love it.

A musical conversation between the two of us would be a joy to do.

