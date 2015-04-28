Guns N' Roses took some time to celebrate passing 1 billion views on the band's YouTube VEVO page. However, the band also blasted VEVO for not featuring GN'R music on the very same account!

While that sounds like it doesn't make sense, it's likely that the band is referring to the homepage of the GunsNRosesVEVO account. When you visit that "Home" link, you'll see random VEVO videos from other artists, including the latest uploads from such acts as Florence + the Machine, Mumford & Sons and others (screen capture below). However, when you click on the "Videos" link, you'll then see all the Guns N' Roses videos. That's just the way VEVO does their YouTube pages for all artists.

A post on Guns N' Roses' Facebook page reads, "Happy belated birthday to YouTube over 1 billion video views. BTW, Hey Vevo Mind featuring a GN'R song on our Vevo page? ‪#‎Idiots‬." Check it out below:



As for Guns N' Roses, the band is on a break following their most recent tour cycle in 2014. Earlier this year, guitarist DJ Ashba said the band will start focusing on a new album, with plans for a major tour in the works, as well.

Screen Capture of Guns N' Roses YouTube VEVO Page:

GunsNRosesVEVO YouTube Home Page GunsNRosesVEVO YouTube Home Page loading...

