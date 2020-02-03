Guns N’ Roses Announce 2020 North American Stadium Tour

A new year, a new Guns N' Roses tour. The boys have just announced a 2020 North American stadium tour that kicks off this summer.

After hitting several countries in South America throughout March and Europe in May and June, GN'R will begin another trek throughout cities in the U.S. and Canada, including Philadelphia, Boston, Seattle and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at noon local time, and members of their Nightrain fan club have access to a presale tomorrow (Feb. 4) at 10am local time. See the full list of dates below.

Though Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan have been touring together each year since 2016, Guns N' Roses aren't labeling any of their 2020 shows as part of the Not in This Lifetime tour, which ended this past November after a two-night stint in Las Vegas. In fact, according to Live Nation's Instagram video of the tour announcement, "The next chapter is about to begin" for them.

Whether that means we'll get some sort of announcement regarding new music, we have no idea. But the mere idea that they're no longer considering their shows as part of a "reunion tour" means they're here to stay.

Guns N' Roses' first show of 2020 was this past weekend in Miami, Fla. at the Super Bowl Music Festival. Check out some images from the performance below.

Courtesy of Live Nation

Guns N’ Roses 2020 North American Tour Dates

July 04 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

July 08 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

July 11 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

July 13 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

July 16 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

July 18 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

July 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

July 24 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field

July 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

July 29 – Commerce City, Colo. @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Aug. 02 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Aug. 05 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

Aug. 08 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 12 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Bobby Dodd Stadium

Aug. 15 – Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Aug. 21 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Aug. 23 – Fargo, N.D. @ FargoDome

Aug. 26 – Missoula, Mont. @ Grizzly Stadium