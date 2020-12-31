Guns N' Roses covered Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" when they played the Exit 111 Festival in Manchester, Tenn., back in October 2019. Now, the rendition is available to view in a professionally shot video of concert highlights from the Axl Rose-led outfit called "Not in This Lifetime Selects: Exit 111."

The collection of clips from the gig is part of Guns N' Roses' ongoing video series exhibiting handpicked performances from the band's 2016-2019 Not in This Lifetime Tour. That's the trek that saw classic members Slash and Duff McKagan rejoin Rose onstage with the group for the first time since 1993's Use Your Illusion tour. (Slash first parted ways with GNR in 1996, McKagan the year after.)

Watch the video, with "Black Hole Sun" coming at around the 6:30 mark, down toward the bottom of this post.

"Not in This Lifetime Selects: Exit 111" also contains performances of the songs "Live and Let Die" (Guns N' Roses' 1991 Wings cover), the 2018 GN'R single (recorded in 1986) "Shadow of Your Love," "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" (the band's signature Bob Dylan cover) and Appetite for Destruction's "Paradise City."

GN'R's Soundgarden cover is reciprocal: Before his death in 2017, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell covered Guns N' Roses. His version of "Patience" emerged earlier this year — it was later included on Cornell's posthumous collection of cover songs, No One Sings Like You Anymore.

After looking back at the best parts of the 2019 Guns N' Roses performance, fans have something to look forward to for the future: Slash believes new Guns N' Roses music will come out in 2021.