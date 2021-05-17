There's nothing like Napa in the fall! Music lovers will get their taste of wine country and a pretty great weekend of rock when the Bottle Rock Festival returns this September, with Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters and Stevie Nicks topping the bill.

The festival will take place over three days - Sept. 3-5 - at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa Valley, California. And with three artists who currently or will soon reside in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it's sure to be one of the top festival draws of the fall.

Guns N' Roses were Rock Hall inductees in 2012. Stevie Nicks went in with Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and then as a solo artist in 2019. Dave Grohl was inducted in 2014 with Nirvana and will go in later this year with Foo Fighters.

The quality for Bottle Rock doesn't stop there as the 2021 bill also includes Miley Cyrus, Run the Jewels, Cage the Elephant, Jimmy Eat World, Mod Sun, White Reaper, Reignwolf and more.

It's an eclectic bill with other featured acts including Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Brandi Carlile, Portugal. The Man, Young the Giant, Maren Morris, Black Pumas, Future Islands, Finneas, Jack Harlow, Village People, Mavis Staples and more also on the bill. You can see the full lineup at the bottom of this post.

Three-day passes for Bottle Rock will go on sale this Thursday (May 20) and you can currently pre-register for tickets at this location. Check the Bottle Rock website for all of your festival questions.

Bottle Rock 2021