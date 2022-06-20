Guns N’ Roses Play ‘Chinese Democracy’ Deep Cut Live for First Time in 10 Years

Guns N' Roses have thrown a couple of surprises into several of their 2022 shows so far, the latest being the Chinese Democracy deep cut "Street of Dreams," which the band hasn't tackled in nearly 10 years. It's also the first time Axl Rose has played it live with Slash and Duff McKagan.

The concert took place Saturday (June 18) in Prague, Czech Republic as part of their 2022 European tour. As Setlist.fm notes, Guns played a 30-song set, and "Street of Dreams" was the first song they played during the encore. It's the first time Rose and company have performed it since December of 2012, and in addition to it being Slash and McKagan's first time playing it, it was also keyboardist Melissa Reese's, as she joined the group in 2016 right before they announced their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour.

Check out fan-filmed footage of GN'R playing the song below.

The setlist from the Prague show also included a cover of AC/DC's "Walk All Over You," which they debuted live earlier this month during a show in Portugal, as well as "Reckless Life" and the Appetite for Destruction version of "You're Crazy," both of which they played live for the first time since the 1990s at another show two weeks ago.

As for new material from the rockers, there are a couple of things we're all anticipating. The first is some sort of box set commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Use Your Illusion albums (which will actually turn 31 this September), and the second is more new songs. These were all confirmed by Slash in interviews over the last couple of months, but we don't have a definitive timeline for any of them just yet.

In the meantime, you can catch the band on tour in Europe this summer and South America later this year. See all of their upcoming dates here.

