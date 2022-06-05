Guns N’ Roses Debut AC/DC Cover During Portugal Show

Axl Rose may no longer be filling in for AC/DC, but the Guns N' Roses frontman still had some "DC" left in his system as the band hit the stage in Lisbon, Portugal Saturday night (June 4). That's because the band gave the crowd the live debut of their AC/DC cover, "Walk All Over You."

The song, which initially appeared on AC/DC's 1979 album Highway to Hell, was not among the songs that Rose performed with AC/DC during the time he fronted the band, helping them finish out their 2016 touring, so there's clearly some love for material digging event deeper than what was performed during his time with the band.

The group played a 26-song set at Passeio Marítimo de Alges, Oeiras, with the track coming amidst a series of three covers in the band's performance. Digging deep into their history, the band first played "Shadow of Your Love" from the GN'R precursor Hollywood Rose, then "Walk All Over You" and followed it with their Wings cover of "Live and Let Die," which is essentially a staple in the band's live sets anyway after the group put their own stamp on it in the early '90s.

The night also included covers of Velvet Revolver's "Slither," The Stooges' "I Wanna Be Your Dog," Bob Dylan's "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," and Slash took on Albert King's blues standard "Born Under a Bad Sign" during a solo feature.

Fans were also treated to the first performance of "Reckless Life" since 1993 and the Appetite for Destruction version of "You're Crazy" for the first time since 1991.

Get a closer look at fan-shot video of Guns N' Roses performing "Walk All Over You" below, and keep up with their touring at this location.

Guns N' Roses Debut AC/DC Cover "Walk All Over You" in Lisbon, Portugal