Slash has provided yet another update on new Guns N' Roses music, and this time, he means the real deal. Chatting with Classic Rock, the guitarist assured that "there's new Guns material coming out as we speak."

The rocker parted ways with Axl Rose and Guns N' Roses in 1996, and in 2015, rumors started circulating that the duo had discussed reuniting. In early 2016, GN'R — featuring Slash and fellow original member Duff McKagan — would headline that year's Coachella Festival in California. The guitarist referred to those performances as "a magical kind of thing."

“When we got together, Axl and I really got over this major sort of hump of negativity that we’ve been carrying around for years and years,” he recalled.

“It was a real simple, relatively short conversation that we had... In all these years that we’ve been apart, he’s become super-fucking professional. And he’s never missed a beat during this whole time. So it’s been great. There has been a sort of synergy that’s been happening this last six years that we never had in our first incarnation.“

Toward the end of 2020, Slash teased that new music from Guns would come out the following year, and he wasn't wrong. "Absurd" came out in August, and was the first new single featuring Slash, Rose and McKagan since their 1994 cover of The Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil." The follow-up track "Hard Skool" came out in September, and an EP of the same name was announced for 2022.

However, these two tracks were reworked Chinese Democracy outtakes, and GN'R fans grew curious as to when new original music by the band would come out. Slash shot that dream down this past October when he stated that they hadn't started on any new material yet, but now, it appears they have.

“There’s new Guns material coming out as we speak, and we’ll probably keep putting it out until the entire record’s worth of stuff is done and then put it out solid,” the guitarist confirmed. “It’s cool. I’m enjoying working on the stuff and having a good time doing it.”

In the meantime, you can look forward to Slash's upcoming fourth studio album featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, titled 4, which will be out Feb. 11.