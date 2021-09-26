Guns N’ Roses to Release New EP ‘Hard Skool’ in 2022

Guns N' Roses are set to release a new EP, Hard Skool, in February 2022.

The EP––which drops Feb. 25 and is exclusive to the band's online store––will feature recent singles "Hard Skool" and "ABSUЯD," as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy."

For a taste of what's to come, check out the title-track below:

The Hard Skool EP will be available for purchase on CD, Vinyl and Casette, with pre-orders up now.

While "Hard Skool" and "ABSUЯD" originate from the band's Chinese Democracy sessions, "Don't Cry" featured on GNR's Use Your Illusion I LP, while "You're Crazy" is taken from iconic 1987 album Appetite for Destruction.

Check out the full track list for Hard Skool––as well as lyrics to the title-track––below:

01. Hard Skool

02. ABSUЯD

03. Don't Cry (Live)

04. You're Crazy (Live)

Guns N' Roses "Hard Skool" Lyrics (via Genius):

All cautions made, every chance was given

No effort spared to save what we had

All in good faith I would not hesitate

To extend myself and lend you my hand

But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn't matter anyway

As tempers fade and lies forgiven

No cause embraced could break what we had

In its place a storm is liftin'

I would've thought you could be more of a man

But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn't matter anyway

Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn't matter anyway

Had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn't matter anyway

Had to play it cool, had to do it your way

Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away

Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay

If that were true, it wouldn't matter anyway

