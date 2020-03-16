While the novel coronavirus is forcing concert and tour cancelations all over the world, Guns N' Roses haven't thrown the towel in quite yet. They played in Mexico Saturday night (March 14), and whipped out the deep cut "So Fine" — a song they haven't played live in 27 years.

Setlist.fm reports that GN'R gave Mexico City a 23-track set on Saturday. The last time they played the Use Your Illusion II cut "So Fine" was on June 16, 1993 in Basel, Switzerland.

The song, which was written by bassist Duff McKagan in tribute to the late New York Dolls frontman Johnny Thunders, was primarily sung by McKagan and Axl Rose both on the studio version and when they performed it live in the '90s. However, the fan-filmed video from this past weekend shows McKagan get the spotlight for its entirety.

The bassist typically performs a cover of the Misfits' "Attitude" or Thunders' "You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory" at Guns shows, so this was definitely a sweet treat for the crowd in Mexico. Watch a video of the song below.

As of now, several of Guns N' Roses' South American tour dates have been postponed for fall, but a few of them are still to take place as scheduled. Then they'll head over to Europe in May, followed by another North American leg. See the full itinerary here.

Watch Guns N' Roses Perform "So Fine" in Mexico