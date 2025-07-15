Guns N' Roses played a Use Your Illusion II deep cut for the second time since 1993 a few nights ago.

While it might sound a bit odd to highlight a song being played for the second time in a while, the first time it was played was during one of the band's few performances that took place in 2020, over five years ago. So it's a rarity in their setlist these days, but there was a time when it wasn't.

The song in question is "So Fine" from Use Your Illusion II, a track that Axl Rose shares the vocal duties on with bassist Duff McKagan. It was a common addition to the band's set during their tours in support of the Illusion albums between late 1991 and '93. Selist.fm notes that it's been played a total of 45 times.

Guns' Mexico City show in February of 2020, which was their only full-scale show that year before the COVID-19 lockdown, was the first time they had played "So Fine" since 1993. After five and a half years, they tackled it again the other night (July 12) in Warsaw, Poland.

READ MORE: All the Changes to Guns N' Roses Setlist in 2025 (So Far)

During both of the aforementioned performances, McKagan sang the track entirely on his own. The bassist typically sings lead on one song during every show, so this time it was "So Fine" as opposed to one of their usual punk covers.

See footage of the band playing "So Fine" in Poland the other night below.

Guns N' Roses' next show takes place later today in Budapest, Hungary with Public Enemy. They have five shows left on this European leg, and then will embark on a Latin American tour from early October through early November.

See all of their 2025 dates on their website.

Guns N' Roses, 'So Fine' (Live 2025)