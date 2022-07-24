Guns N’ Roses’ Slash – ‘I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Owned the ‘Appetite for Destruction’ Record’

Guns N’ Roses axeman Slash is frequently full of surprises, and he just dropped another revelation by confessing that he’s not sure if he’s ever owned a copy of 1987’s Appetite for Destruction.

Goldmine magazine recently published an interview with the celebrated guitarist. During their chat, interview Carol Anne Szel asked Slash, “Do you still have the original Guns N’ Roses cover from Appetite on vinyl?”

Slash responded candidly by admitting that he doesn’t really “collect” anything related to their records.

“If you were to come to my house, you’d be hard pressed to know I was in a band. Or at least any band you had heard of,” he explained before adding: “I don’t think I’ve ever owned the Appetite for Destruction record. And even if I did, I didn’t live anywhere, so I wouldn’t have any place to put it!“

He also noted that once he – like many musicians – goes through the “whole process” of creating, recording, mixing and mastering an album for release, he’s “moved on.” The only thing left to “look forward to at that point,” he concluded, “is going out and performing it.”

Far be it from us to disagree with him, but given how wildly successful and influential their breakthrough debut LP became, we can’t help but think that we’d be a bit more nostalgic and sentimental if we were in his shoes.

As for Guns N’ Roses, they recently finished the European trek of their world tour (during which frontman Axl Rose dedicated their performances to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins).

Don’t worry, though, as they’ll pick back up in South America in September before heading to other parts of the world until the start of December.

