Axl Rose Dedicates Guns N’ Roses Tour to Taylor Hawkins, Thanks Carrie Underwood

After Guns N' Roses wrapped the European leg of their ongoing world tour in Germany on Friday (July 15), lead singer Axl Rose thanked fans in a message that dedicated the trek to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and expressed gratitude to country singer Carrie Underwood for helping out onstage. Hawkins died at 50 in March.

In the message on Saturday (July 16), Rose said, "It's just a simple gesture n' it's awkward dealing with the gravity of something like this but in an effort to pay r respects we'd like to dedicate this tour to our friend Taylor Hawkins."

The Guns N' Roses singer continued, "Taylor was a really great guy and it was always great to see him! He was a great n' always welcome part of touring these last few years! This is such a horrible thing and r hearts go out to his family, friend, band mates and every who love him."

Clearly in a grateful mood after the tour, Rose went on to shout out frequent onstage guest Underwood. Underwood chipped in during the recent GN'R tour that saw Rose experience issues with his singing voice and visit a vocal coach.

See Guns N' Roses' remaining 2022 tour dates down under the singer's message.

Axl's Message to GN'R Fans - July 16, 2022

Guns N' Roses Fall 2022 World Tour Dates

Sept. 1 – Manaus, Brazil @ Arena de Amazonia

Sept. 4 – Recife, Brazil @ Arena Pernambuco

Sept. 8 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock in Rio

Sept. 11 – Goiania, Brazil @ Estadio Serra Dourado

Sept. 13 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Estadio do Mineirao

Sept. 16 – Ribeirao Preto, Brazil @ Arena Eurobike

Sept. 18 – Florianopolis, Brazil @ Hard Rock Live

Sept. 21 – Curtiba, Brazil @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski

Sept. 24 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

Sept. 26 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Arena do Gremio

Sept. 30 – Buenos Aires, Brazil @ Estadio River Plate

Oct. 2 – Montevideo, Uraguay @ Estadio Centenario

Oct. 5 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

Oct. 8 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos

Oct. 11 – Bogota, Colombia @ Estadio Nemesio

Oct. 12 – Bogota, Colombia @ Estadio Nemesio

Oct. 15 – Merida, Mexico @ Juntos Haremos Historia

Oct. 18 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Estadio Akron

Oct. 21 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio Cuidad

Oct. 23 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio Mobil Super

Nov. 5 – Saitama, Japan @ Super Arena

Nov. 6 – Saitama, Japan @ Super Arena

Nov. 18 – Perth, Australia @ Optus Stadium

Nov. 22 – Bribane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium

Nov. 24 – Gold Coast, Australia @ Metricon Stadium

Nov. 27 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium

Nov. 29 – Adelaide, Australia @ Oval Stadium

Dec. 3 – Melbourne, Australia @ Cricket Ground

Dec. 8 – Wellington, New Zealand @ Sky Staidum

Dec. 10 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Eden Park