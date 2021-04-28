Would you have guessed that Carrie Underwood is a big fan of metal?

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that aired earlier this month, the "Blown Away" singer opened up about her personal music preferences—subsequently, in a clip that has since gone viral on TikTok, the American Idol alum revealed that her go-to workout music isn't country or even EDM, but rather heavy metal and rock music.

"[While] working out I honestly listen to like, metal or super hard rock music," Underwood revealed, seemingly surprising the reporter interview her.

"I like the band I Prevail," she continued. "And their Trauma album is one that I have on repeat when I'm working out," Underwood revealed to the somewhat surprised reporter.

"There's a lot of not-children-friendly words on it," the country star added. "That's important to note. But I'm like, 'Don't go buy, you know, [my Christian record] My Savior and then go buy Trauma and be like, 'Carrie Underwood told me to.'"

Watch the viral TikTok, below:

While the revelation may be a surprise to some, long-time fans of Underwood may know that she has covered numerous rock songs in the past, from Skid Row's "I Remember You" to Mötley Crüe’s “Home Sweet Home,” as well as numerous Guns N' Roses tracks.

Joan Jett even collaborated with Underwood during a CMA Fest set, as well as for the 2019-2020 Sunday Night Football theme song.

"I've always been a fan of Joan Jett ... I will use any excuse I can to work with Joan Jett," Underwood said at the time. "It's intimidating being in the studio with someone like Joan. She's a legend!"