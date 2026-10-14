Here are five hair metal bands that, although they are still working the touring circuit and releasing new music, no longer have the classic lineup that brought them fame in the first place.

Although the peak of the hair metal genre may be long gone (even though it's still alive and well in our hearts), plenty of the bands that ruled the charts and the airwaves are still out there playing the hits that got them on MTV. It just looks a little different today than it did in 1986.

READ MORE: 11 Forgotten '90s Bands Formed by '80s Hair Metal Legends

Four decades of touring, personal differences, solo efforts, retirements, and in some cases... tragic losses, have taken their toll on even the most popular and prolific bands of the era. For some bands, this has meant having to bring in new musicians to keep the legacy alive. Others have gone through so many lineup changes over the years that the connection between the current band and its classic incarnation can be difficult to make out.

There's an ever-present battle about the legitimacy of the bands that only have one remaining member.

5 Active Hair Metal Bands With Only 1 Original Member Left Their music may have stood the test of time, but these classic lineups sadly did not. Gallery Credit: Sydney Taylor

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