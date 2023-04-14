Halestorm + Volbeat Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

Halestorm and Volbeat are putting the "north" in "North America" this summer, scheduling an 18-date trek across the northern portion of the U.S. with a wealth of the dates dipping into Canada as well.

The trek gets underway July 12 at Toronto's Echo Beach, heading West and then circling back across both the U.S. and Canada before coming to a conclusion Aug. 9 at Milwaukee's Wisconsin State Fair. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.

The tour comes as Halestorm continue to support their 2022 album, Back From the Dead, which featured the title track, "The Steeple" and "Wicked Ways." Volbeat, meanwhile, most recently released the 2021 album Servant of the Mind, which featured the tracks "Wait a Minute My Girl," "Dagen Før," "Shotgun Blues," "Becoming" and "Temple of Ekur."

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public next Friday (April 21) at 10AM local time.

Halestorm / Volbeat Summer 2023 North American Tour

July 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Echo Beach

July 13 – London, Ontario @ Rock The Park

July 15 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval Festival

July 17 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

July 18 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Sasktel Centre

July 19 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Centre

July 22 – Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Tradex

July 23 – Spokane, Wash. @ NQ Amphitheatre

July 25 – Missoula, Mont. @ Big Sky Amphitheatre

July 26 – Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Mountain America Center

July 29 – Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Casino

July 30 – Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino

Aug. 1 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Centre Videotron

Aug. 2 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Aug. 3 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 5 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Ovation Hall

Aug. 6 – Grantville, Pa. @ Hollywood Casino

Aug. 9 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Wisconsin State Fair