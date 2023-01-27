Lzzy Hale Does Extreme Metal Vocals on New Avatar Song ‘Violence No Matter What’

Lzzy Hale can belt with the best of them, but the Halestorm singer takes things even more extreme lining up alongside Johannes Eckerstrom for the new Avatar song "Violence No Matter What."

Indeed, Hale's powerful presence perfectly compliments the heaviness of the lyrical content that Avatar and Eckerstrom are lying down. Eckerstrom says of the new song, "'Violence No Matter What' is about one thing and one thing only. It's ok to debate and fight and to think differently. But there is a limit, and the line must be drawn at authority held with violence, a world view that cannot survive without enemies, a promised return to a fabricated former glory."

Digging deeper to drop something more extreme in her vocals, Hale adds, "'Violence No Matter What' was such an inspiring piece to be a part of! Thank you so much to the boys for giving me the opportunity to express my angst against the horrors of this world through such a brilliant song!"

Take a listen to the collaboration and check out the lyrics in the new lyric video for "Violence No Matter What" below, and if you like what you hear, the song is available via multiple platforms here.

Avatar featuring Lzzy Hale, "Violence No Matter What"

"Violence No Matter What" features on Avatar's upcoming release, Dance Devil Dance, which also features the title track that was released last year. The album is due Feb. 17 through Black Waltz Records, distributed by Thirty Tigers, and is available to pre-order here. You can also check out the artwork and track listing below.

In other Avatar news, you can look for the band hitting the road on a headline tour that starts April 28 in Omaha, Nebraska, winding down a month later on May 28 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture provide support and you can see all the dates listed below. Get your tickets for the run here.

Avatar, Dance Devil Dance Album Artwork + Track Listing

"Dance Devil Dance"

"Chimp Mosh Pit"

"Valley of Disease"

"On The Beach"

"Do You Feel In Control"

"Gotta Wanna Riot"

"The Dirt I'm Buried In"

"Clouds Dipped In Chrome"

"Hazmat Suit"

"Train"

"Violence No Matter What" (Duet w/ Lzzy Hale)

Avatar Spring 2023 U.S. Tour With Veil of Maya + Orbit Culture

April 28 — Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral

April 29 — Denver, Colo. @ Ogden

April 30 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

May 1 — Boise, Idaho @ Revolution

May 3 — San Diego. Calif. @ Observatory

May 4 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco

May 5 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore

May 6 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

May 7 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren

May 9 — Austin, Texas @ Emo's

May 10 — Dallas, Texas @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 12 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theater

May 13 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Events Center

May 14 — Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

May 15 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

May 16 — Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Theatre

May 18 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville+

May 19 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

May 20 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater

May 21 — Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

May 23 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

May 24 — Boston, Mass. @ Paradise

May 25 — Silver Springs, Md. @ The Fillmore

May 26 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

May 27 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple+

May 28 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theater

+Festival date

