We hope you're not squeamish! But if so, let this be the NSFW warning for you that something a little unsettling is about to unspool with Avatar's "Dance Devil Dance" video for the title track of their forthcoming album.

The heavily theatrical Swedish metallers are back, teaming up with acclaimed video director Johan Carlen for a literal gut wrenching video in which we see vocalist Johannes Eckerstrom undergo a transformation for a carnival crowd that is certain to leave you with a sense of unease and wonder where this story is going next.

As you might garner from the song title (which is also the album title for their forthcoming set), there's a Satanic element to it, with Eckerstrom doubling down on the idea when discussing the track.

"I woke up to the truth one day," says the singer. "With my heart pounding, and a heavy breath, I knew for sure. I am Satan. The snake and forbidden fruit with a longing for knowledge, freedom and agency. My feet were moving. I thought I was running, but I was dancing. A celebration. Yes, I am the Devil, and I believe that one day you can be the Devil too. It is my hope and ambition that this song will help you find your way there. As such, it's a celebration of love, lust and democracy."

Get a closer look at the video and the song's lyrics below.

Avatar, "Dance Devil Dance" Lyrics

Step inside the circle

Jump and turn around

Bleed for the blood ritual

And jump and turn around

Jump and turn around

Oh, come on I am one of many

My name is forbidden

My name must stay hidden

I am Armageddon

I am one of many

I’m Satan, I’m freedom

I’m strictly forbidden

I’m Satan, I’m freedom One candle remains

Step into the dark

One candle remains

Step into the dark

Dance, dance

Dance Devil, dance Draw the hidden symbol

Step and spin around

Whisper the unspeakable

Then step and spin around

Step and spin around

Oh, come on I am one of many

My name is forbidden

My name must stay hidden

I am Armageddon

I am one of many

I’m Satan, I’m freedom

I’m strictly forbidden

I’m Satan, I’m freedom One candle remains

Step into the dark

One candle remains

Step into the dark

Dance, dance

Dance Devil, dance One candle remains

Step into the dark

One candle remains

Step into the dark

Dance, dance

Dance Devil, dance

Avatar, "Dance Devil Dance"

As stated, Avatar will soon follow with a new album. Dance Devil Dance is due Feb. 17 via Thirty Tigers. Pre-orders for the album are currently being taken here and you can check out the artwork below.

Avatar, Dance Devil Dance Artwork

"With Dance Devil Dance we are adamant to give something back for all we've received," state the band, who once again teamed with producer Jay Ruston on the record. The band recorded the album in the Swedish wilderness, stating, "No extra personnel were wanted nor needed. We stayed together for a month, eating, sleeping and breathing Dance Devil Dance, just the six of us."

"You always hear bands say, 'This is our best album yet.' This is our best album yet. It is Avatar at our most laser focused, at our most razor sharp. There's no BS, no extra fat. Every track is a weapon and has a purpose. It's all in the title, as this album is our angriest, horniest and most spiritual release, all at once. It's a must-hear," the band concludes.

And look for Avatar returning to the road in 2023 to support the album. After a U.K. and Europe tour with Veil of Maya in February and March, more dates will soon follow.

