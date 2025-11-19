Avatar fans, this one’s for you. Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong is going live with Johannes Eckerström to celebrate the release of Avatar’s 10th studio album, Don’t Go in the Forest — including Loudwire’s exclusive vinyl variant.

They’ll dive into Avatar’s current tour, the story behind the album and what it was like playing in Mexico City the night it dropped. And because this is a real-time livestream on Facebook and YouTube, you’re part of the show. Drop your questions and comments in chat, and Chuck will share them directly with Johannes. Tune in right here at 6PM ET!

Avatar's 10th Album Don’t Go in the Forest

Avatar may be celebrating their 10th studio album, Don’t Go in the Forest, but Eckerström isn’t interested in milestones. In fact, he admits he didn’t even feel the weight of hitting double digits until the night before the record dropped. For him, the number doesn’t matter as much as the approach. Every album Avatar makes is treated like there might never be another one.

“No other album exists before it and, more importantly, there’s no album after it. It’s the last album,” Eckerström told Loudwire Nights. “Every album has been the last album — if you had one more album to record, what do you really want to do now?”

That urgency drives the writing, but Eckerström says the real gravity hits later, when the band finally hands the music over. “The word ‘release’ as an album release, it has that meaning of also letting go,” he explained. Hearing fans react, outside the band’s creative bubble, is what truly seals the moment — that instant when a “last album” finally belongs to someone else.